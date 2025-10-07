Trade, Industry and Competition on South African abalone industry sight of European market

The South Africa Abalone Export Council has set its sight on the European market as part of its market diversification strategy. The Chief Executive Officer of the council, Ms Rhomona Gounden, is currently representing the sector at the prestigious Anuga Food and Beverage Trade Fair in Cologne, Germany, together with 30 other South African companies. The world’s largest global food and beverage trade show started on Saturday and will end on Wednesday, 8 October 2025.

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) has set up a national pavilion where South African agro-processing companies are showcasing their proudly South African products. This is part of the department’s efforts to assist companies seek markets in various parts of the world as part of the country’s export diversification initiatives.

Gounden describes her presence at Anuga as both a strategic mission and a brand awareness drive for South African abalone, a premium seafood delicacy prized across Asia but still relatively unknown in Europe. Her booth has attracted some strange attention from the trade show visitors.

She adds that the next step lies in educating the European market, and building consumer awareness and appreciation for South African abalone. She admits that the council has its work cut out for it in an attempt to market the product in Europe.

“Not many people know about abalone here in Europe. That is exactly the reason why we had to participate in this popular and big trade fair with the assistance of the dtic. We have a lot of work to do. We are making all efforts to explore Europe as a potential market in order to diversify our export markets into the European Union. We are on a mission to seek export opportunities in Europe and are confident that we will gradually penetrate this market with France being our potential gateway as they are fond of exotic foods,” adds Gounden.

“We are not just selling a premium product but rather building a premium brand for South African abalone in Europe. This journey is about creating awareness, fostering curiosity and ultimately developing an alternate market for farmed abalone,” explains Gounden.

The South African Abalone Export Council was established in 2006. It represents six member companies, namely Aqunion, HIK, I&J, Sea Harvest, West Coast Abalone, and Wild Coast Abalone, representing twelve farms, primarily in the Western Cape and one in the Eastern Cape.

The industry produces around 3 000 tonnes of abalone annually. 99% of all farmed abalone is exported to traditional markets such as China, Japan, Canada and Singapore. It is a labour-intensive industry that employs 2 500 people.

