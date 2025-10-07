Greenwich Village Chelsea Chamber of Commerce Safe City Safe Streets Luncheon Returns December 11th

Honoring NYPD and Community Leaders

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greenwich Village Chelsea Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Safe City Safe Streets Luncheon, Thursday, December 11, 2025, from 1:00–3:00pm at Manhattan Penthouse, celebrating the people who keep our neighborhoods safe, connected, and thriving. Since 2003, the SCSS program has strengthened bonds between local law enforcement and the communities they serve, honoring exceptional officers from the NYPD’s 6th, 9th, 10th, 13th, and Midtown South Precincts with the prestigious Officer of the Year award.As the 6th Precinct’s 2024 Officer of the Year, Officer Evrim Can shared, "Being recognized at last year’s Safe City, Safe Streets Awards was an incredible honor, not just for me but for the entire 6th Precinct. This program highlights the vital partnership between the NYPD, local businesses, and community members. As a Community Affairs Officer it means a great deal to know that our work is valued and that together we’re building safer, stronger neighborhoods."This year’s event will honor a community changemaker with the Neighborhood Leadership Award for advancing the quality of life for residents and businesses. As Executive Director of the Village Alliance and co-chair of the Village Interagency, Scott Hobbs has championed public safety and neighborhood well-being through Public Safety Partnership Programs and daily quality-of-life operations initiatives.Hobbs reflected, “I’m grateful to receive this recognition and proud to share it with the incredible small businesses that are the fabric of Greenwich Village. Their resilience and creativity make our neighborhood so special — they keep it interesting, add character, and draw people from around the world. It takes partnership — from organizations like the Village Alliance, the Chamber, the NYPD, and the broader community — to ensure they continue to flourish and keep Greenwich Village the unique and vibrant place we all love.”Safe City Safe Streets brings together community members, business owners, civic partners, and law enforcement for an afternoon of recognition and connection. This year’s Diamond & Platinum sponsors include Northwell Greenwich Village Hospital and Buchbinder & Warren. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available; interested partners may contact the Chamber to learn more.In his third year as Executive Director of the Greenwich Village Chelsea Chamber of Commerce Jesse Gericke, expressed “After the challenges of COVID-19, many neighborhood retailers are working hard to get back on their feet. They are grappling with quality-of-life concerns from safety issues to street level disruptions. The Safe City, Safe Streets program supports them by strengthening connections between businesses, community leaders, and law enforcement—helping create safer, more vibrant streets. The annual Awards Luncheon celebrates this partnership, honoring officers who protect our neighborhoods and community leaders like Scott Hobbs of the Village Alliance, this year’s Neighborhood Leadership Award recipient. Together, they show how collaboration helps our neighborhood, and businesses, thrive."Safe City Safe Streets is a salute to service, collaboration, and our collective responsibility to keep New York City safe.About the Greenwich Village Chelsea Chamber of CommerceFor over 70 years, the Greenwich Village Chelsea Chamber of Commerce has served as the leading voice of business. Founded in 1949 by a select group of small business entrepreneurs in Greenwich Village. The Chamber now represents businesses in the Village, Chelsea, SoHo, NoHo, Union Square and Flatiron communities. The GVCCC empowers local businesses through advocacy, partnerships, and programs that foster a secure, thriving, and inclusive neighborhood economy.Media InquiriesLorena TapieroConscious Consultinglorena@considercoco.com

