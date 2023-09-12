Emory University’s Peachtree Minority Venture Fund Welcomes TUYYO Foods To Its Portfolio of Companies
EINPresswire.com/ -- PMVF, a million-dollar student-run venture capital fund operating under Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, proudly announces its recent investment in TUYYO Foods. The strategic investment reinforces PMVF’s unwavering commitment to supporting underrepresented minority businesses, specifically those led by Black, Latino, & Native American founders. Established in 2020, the fund has made financial contributions of $170K into seven companies across six cities, 42% of which are female founded.
PMVF operates within the Roberto C. Goizueta Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation and has emerged as a distinctive player in the venture capital landscape. Operated by students, the fund engages in comprehensive due diligence and presents investment recommendations to the PMVF Advisory Committee, comprised of esteemed Goizueta faculty, staff, and alumni. Final decisions are made by the investment committee separately.
In the first round for the 2021-2022 academic year, the funding process began with commitments to CommunityX, Ecotone Renewables, and FundStory. In the Spring of 2023, further allocations were extended to Arch, Chezie, ConConnect and TUYYO.
JB Kurish, Associate Professor in the Practice of Finance at Goizueta’s Business School explained,
“During the 2023 spring class, the fund received over 50 applications. From this applicant pool, managing partners screened over 100 deals and engaged in preliminary due diligence on over 50 of them. To further narrow the pipeline of potential investment, the PMVF team conducted another round of deep due diligence on 10 deals. The investment committee then reviewed the final five deals and ultimately selected four companies to receive PMVF investment.”
TUYYO Foods, known for its modern line of Hispanic powdered beverages including popular offerings like Cafecito and instant Aguas Frescas, now joins the ranks of six PMVF honorees across varied U.S. industries such as Agriculture, CPG, Deep Tech & Sciences, Enterprise, Fin Tech, and Human Capital. The investment marks a pivotal milestone for TUYYO Foods, coinciding with its recent expansion in partnership with KeHE distributors across 135 HEB grocery locations throughout Texas, along with their current 80 retail locations nationwide.
TUYYO Foods founder and Emory University 21EMBA alumna, Stefanie Garcia-Turner expressed her gratitude saying, “It is an honor to receive an investment from Emory University’s PMVF. As an alumna of Goizueta Business School, this investment is a full circle moment as I began working on TUYYO while I was receiving my Executive MBA in 2020-2021. This investment will further support TUYYO’s growth in new retail locations across the United States and assist in our efforts to provide clean ingredients and Latin-inspired products to the LatinX community and beyond.”
About TUYYO
TUYYO Foods is a modern line of Latin American foods and beverages made with real ingredients. Their current products consist of powdered Aguas Frescas (“fresh waters” a staple in many cultures, traditionally made by blending fresh fruit, water, and sugar together) and Cafecito- instant Colombian coffees. TUYYO was chosen as a top emerging brand out of 500+ applicants by national food distributor KeHE Distributors. TUYYO is certified Minority-owned by the National Minority Supplier Development Council and is Certified Woman-owned through the Greater Women’s Business Council. TUYYO is about You and Me, coming together, sharing a meal, a memory, and always some chisme. It is about creating your own moments, while enjoying tastes and flavors that remind you of home or of places travelled. For more information, please visit www.tuyyofoods.com.
About Emory Goizueta Business School
Business education has been an integral part of Emory University’s identity since 1919. That kind of longevity and significance does not come without a culture built on success and service. Emory University’s Goizueta Business School offers a unique, community-oriented environment paired with the academic prestige and rigor of a major research institution. Goizueta develops business leaders of today and tomorrow with an undergraduate degree program, Full-time MBA (Two-Year MBA & One-Year MBA), Evening MBA, Executive MBA, MS in Business Analytics, Master of Analytical Finance, Master in Management, Master in Business for Veterans, Doctoral degree, and a portfolio of non-degree Emory Executive Education courses. Together, the Goizueta community strives to solve the world’s most pressing business problems. The school is named for the late Roberto C. Goizueta, former Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. For more information, visit goizueta.emory.edu.
