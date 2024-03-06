Viticultural Visionaries Launch their Latest Venture PELLERITI PRIORE
Two Seasoned Argentine Entrepreneurs Unveil a Timeless Selection of WinesNEW YORK, NY, US, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed Argentine vintners, Marcelo Pelleriti and Miguel Priore, have announced the launch of their latest venture, PELLERITI PRIORE wines. PELLERITI PRIORE embodies the alchemy of Mendoza's mystical terroir, delivering a unique blend of quality, character, and timeless appeal.
Showcasing a collection of seven meticulously crafted Flagship & Cult wines, PELLERITI PRIORE presents a portfolio featuring four complex Malbecs spanning the 2019 to 2022 vintages, a vibrant 2022 Cabernet Franc, a robust 2019 Red Blend, and an opulent 2019 Grand Cuvee blend. All grapes are sourced across Mendoza’s Luján de Cuyo and Uco Valley regions, reflecting a deep commitment to responsible viticulture practices. This includes adherence to organic farming, fostering biodiversity within the vineyards, advancing climate resilience, contributing to community well-being, and implementing efficient energy management strategies.
Mendoza natives Marcelo and Miguel partnered in 2009, creating a legacy of exceptional wines that harmonized enology with unparalleled business insight. PELLERITI PRIORE is the culmination of their shared vision and dedication to crafting the Grand Cru of the New World with a devout respect for its unique terroir and biodiversity.
Marcelo Pelleriti, renowned for his artistic approach to winemaking as the first Argentine winemaker to earn the prestigious 100-point score from renowned critic Robert Parker in 2010 for his exquisite French wine creation Château La Violette in Pomerol, shared, “Finding Miguel along the way opened a world full of certainties for me, allowing me to create freely, to rest my mind. Only with that peace can one create and understand that personal and professional evolution goes hand in hand with the evolution of the market, with the evolution of cult wines.”
An influential figure in the wine business industry with an eye for distinction and a discerning palate, Miguel Priore, added, "Over the years, I have dedicated myself to the in-depth study and exploration of Mendoza's distinct terroirs and the rich array of extraordinary wines they can yield. When Marcelo came forward with the idea for our collaboration, his certainty was infectious, and together, we embraced the chance to unite our dreams. My foremost ambition has been crafting iconic wines with a timeless appeal that allows us to transcend generations in global markets.”
PELLERITI PRIORE is comprised of a community of wine experts with over 250 years of combined experience across 30 markets. The team's ambition is grand yet clear: to produce extraordinary wines that leave an indelible mark on the palates of wine lovers and enthusiasts but also magnify the prestige of Argentina's wine heritage worldwide.
The new branding was designed by Italian based agency, NSG. The suggested retail price for PELLERITI PRIORE wines ranges from $28 to $130. The collection of wines is available through vivino.com, with select vintages on wine.com.
About PELLERITI PRIORE
PELLERITI PRIORE is a collaborative venture between vintners Marcelo Pelleriti and Miguel Priore’s shared vision to create wines that reflect a unique blend of quality and character. Their wines capture the soul of Mendoza's terroir, offering an experience that resonates with tradition, timelessness, and elegance. The portfolio of wines has been lauded by Jamessuckling.com with exceptional ratings ranging from 95-97 points. With an eye on longevity, PELLERITI PRIORE wines are designed to be enjoyed today and cherished as collectibles in the years to come. For more information visit PelleritiPriore.com.
