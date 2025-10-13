Central Coast VNA & Hospice Expands Registered Nursing Care for Hospice Patients in Monterey County

Central Coast VNA & Hospice

Central Coast VNA & Hospice supports growing demand for home-based end-of-life care in Monterey, Salinas, Hollister, and Santa Cruz

We’ve seen a significant uptick in local demand for in-home hospice and palliative services” — Jane Russo

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to increasing community needs, Central Coast VNA & Hospice has announced expanded support for registered nursing care and interdisciplinary hospice services across Monterey County, Salinas, Hollister, Santa Cruz, and surrounding Central Coast regions. The organization continues its mission to provide home-based, compassionate care through its nonprofit model serving families navigating complex health challenges, including terminal illness.As more families search for registered nursing care in Monterey, CA and the best hospice care options nearby, VNA reinforces its commitment to providing clinically sound, emotionally supportive, and accessible care throughout every stage of serious illness. For over 74 years, Central Coast VNA & Hospice has remained a trusted healthcare resource , delivering specialized services that allow patients to remain at home or in residential care settings.Key Details About VNA’s Hospice Services: In-Home Hospice Care: Delivered in private homes and assisted living facilities, focusing on comfort, symptom management, and emotional support.• Interdisciplinary Team Approach: Includes registered nurses (RNs), hospice physicians, licensed vocational nurses (LVNs), nurse practitioners (NPs), medical social workers, chaplains, hospice aides, and trained volunteers.• 24/7 Availability: Clinicians provide fully staffed care, including access to critical medications, equipment, and on-call support any time of day.• Whole-Person Support: Services address physical, emotional, social, and spiritual needs, with emphasis on quality of life and family involvement. Advance Care Planning: Guidance for patients and families in making informed decisions aligned with personal values and medical realities.In addition to hospice care, Central Coast VNA & Hospice provides home health nursing, in-home palliative care, rehabilitative therapies, and bereavement services, forming a true continuum of care for patients facing long-term or life-limiting illnesses.“We’ve seen a significant uptick in local demand for in-home hospice and palliative services,” said Jane Russo, CEO of Central Coast VNA & Hospice. “This expansion helps us meet that need responsibly, while staying true to our nonprofit mission and patient-centered philosophy.”Recent reports from the California Health Care Foundation highlight an ongoing shift toward home-based care across the state. Studies from the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) indicate that nearly 50% of Medicare beneficiaries who died in 2022 received hospice services, underscoring the importance of accessible, skilled support at the end of life.With a diverse and aging population in the Central Coast region, the need for comprehensive, home-based services continues to grow. Central Coast VNA & Hospice remains uniquely positioned to meet this need thanks to:• Decades of clinical experience in Monterey, Salinas, Santa Cruz, and Hollister.• Nonprofit status allowing reinvestment into community care initiatives.• Spanish-speaking clinicians and interpretation support for patients and families.• Deep partnerships with local hospitals, senior care facilities, and medical providers.In keeping with its mission, VNA also offers bereavement counseling, music and pet therapy, veteran-to-veteran volunteer support, and access to social and spiritual services, ensuring families are supported before, during, and after the care journey.For more information about hospice or registered nursing care in Monterey County and surrounding areas, contact Central Coast VNA & Hospice:Phone: 831‑372‑6668Email: vnainfo@ccvna.comWebsite: https://ccvna.com Main Office: 5 Lower Ragsdale Drive, Monterey, CA 93940Central Coast VNA & Hospice is a nonprofit healthcare provider serving Monterey, Salinas, Santa Cruz, and Hollister. It offers hospice, home health, and palliative care with interdisciplinary teams focused on compassionate, in-home medical support.

