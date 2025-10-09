Alvarez Plumbing Expands Services as Trusted Plumber in Castroville

Alvarez Plumbing

The 35‑year‑old Salinas company brings 24/7 emergency plumbing, installations and repairs to residents and businesses in Castroville.

A lukewarm shower is one of the most frequent service calls we receive” — Chris Pentz

SALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alvarez Plumbing, a family‑owned plumbing contractor with more than 35 years of experience serving Salinas and the Monterey Bay region, has expanded its service area to include Castroville. As the community’s trusted plumber, Alvarez now offers its full suite of residential and commercial plumbing services, ranging from new installations and repiping to hydro‑jetting and sewer camera inspections, to Castroville homeowners and businesses. The company also continues to produce educational resources, such as a recent blog post explaining why shower water can turn lukewarm, to help residents maintain their plumbing systems.Alvarez Plumbing provides expert residential and commercial plumbing services across Salinas, Monterey, Carmel, Pacific Grove, Watsonville, Seaside, Soledad and beyond. The company offers 24/7 emergency service, water‑heater repair and installation and has more than 35 years of experience. Its team of certified plumbers handles a full range of plumbing needs, including new installations, repiping of waste, water and gas lines, backflow testing, green inspections, hydro‑jetting, faucet and fixture repairs and video camera inspection. Alvarez Plumbing prides itself on delivering prompt, dependable service and providing tailored solutions for each customer’s plumbing needs.To serve Castroville, Alvarez Plumbing delivers a comprehensive range of services: New plumbing installation and repiping . The company installs new plumbing systems and repipes waste, water and gas lines for both new construction and existing buildings.• Backflow services and green inspections. Certified technicians perform backflow testing and green inspections to ensure plumbing systems are safe and efficient.• Water heater repair and installation. Alvarez Plumbing diagnoses, repairs and installs water heaters and provides guidance on maintenance.Hydro‑jetting and sewer camera inspection. High‑pressure hydro jetting and video camera inspections clear drains and identify issues to prevent future problems.• Faucets, fixtures and 24/7 emergency service. The team repairs and replaces faucets and fixtures and offers round‑the‑clock emergency service to handle urgent plumbing needs.The company’s recent blog article about lukewarm showers illustrates its commitment to customer education. The guide lists several frequent causes of lukewarm showers and suggests next steps:• Thermostat settings. A water‑heater thermostat that is set too low can prevent the unit from heating water sufficiently. The guide recommends setting the thermostat to around 120 °F for a balance of comfort and safety.• Sediment buildup. Hard water in the Monterey Bay region deposits minerals in the water‑heater tank, creating a thick barrier that stops burners or heating elements from warming the water. A professional flush of the tank can remove deposits and restore efficiency.• Failing mixing valve. The internal mixing valve in a shower faucet blends hot and cold water. When it wears out, the shower may stay lukewarm even if the sink in the same room is piping hot.• Site‑wide issues. If water is lukewarm in every faucet, the problem may be a pilot light on a gas heater or a tripped breaker on an electric heater.The guide also provides a diagnostic table to help homeowners match symptoms to probable causes and decide when to call a plumber.“A lukewarm shower is one of the most frequent service calls we receive,” said Chris Pentz, owner of Alvarez Plumbing. “Sometimes the fix is as simple as adjusting the thermostat; other times it requires flushing a tank or replacing a faulty mixing valve. We created this guide so our neighbors can troubleshoot the basics and understand when it’s time to call in a professional. Our goal is to empower homeowners and keep their mornings warm and comfortable.”“We’re excited to bring our licensed plumbing services to Castroville,” said Chris Pentz, owner of Alvarez Plumbing. “For more than three decades we’ve served Salinas and the greater Monterey Bay area, and expanding into Castroville allows us to help even more residents and businesses. Whether customers need routine maintenance or a 24/7 emergency response, we’re committed to delivering reliable service with integrity.”Castroville, known as the “Artichoke Capital of the World” is part of Monterey County and home to both historic residences and growing businesses. Reliable plumbing is essential for households and commercial operations alike. Water heating accounts for roughly 18 % of a home’s energy use, so inefficiencies or leaks can lead to higher utility bills and wasted resources. By expanding into Castroville, Alvarez Plumbing aims to provide residents with efficient, code‑compliant solutions and around‑the‑clock emergency service. The company also continues to educate customers through articles like its lukewarm‑shower troubleshooting guide, helping homeowners understand when to tackle an issue themselves and when to call in a professional.Homeowners and business owners in Castroville, Salinas and the broader Monterey Bay area can read more about Alvarez Plumbing’s services and educational resources at alvarezplumbingsalinas.com. For personalized assistance or to schedule a service call, contact Alvarez Plumbing at (831) 757‑5465 or email chris@alvarezplumbingsalinas.com. The company’s office is located at 365 Victor Street #D, Salinas, CA 93907, and technicians are available 24/7 for emergencies.Alvarez Plumbing is a family‑owned plumbing contractor serving Salinas and the Monterey Bay area since 1988. The company offers residential and commercial plumbing services, including new installations, repairs, repiping, water‑heater maintenance, backflow testing and emergency response. Its certified plumbers deliver reliable, customer‑focused service tailored to each client.

Alvarez Plumbing | 24/7 Expert Plumbing in Salinas & Monterey | Over 35 Years of Trusted Service

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.