Core6 Marketing launches AI Search Sync™ to help local contractors become the top choice for AI assistants like ChatGPT, Siri, and Google's Gemini.

We built this system specifically for contractors across Monterey, Salinas, Santa Cruz, and the Central Coast” — Phil Fisk

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As homeowners shift from traditional search engines to AI-powered assistants like ChatGPT, Siri, and Google Bard, Core6 Marketing has launched a breakthrough solution called AI Search Sync ™, designed to help home service contractors become the top-recommended choice in this new AI-driven landscape.The Monterey Bay-based digital marketing agency unveiled the proprietary system in response to rapid changes in how consumers find local services. According to Core6, the days of customers scrolling through Google results are quickly being replaced by quick, voice-driven queries answered by artificial intelligence."Homeowners aren’t Googling 'plumber near me' anymore," said Phil Fisk, CEO and founder of Core6 Marketing. "They’re asking their phones, 'Who’s the best plumber in Salinas?' And AI assistants are delivering one or two answers—not ten. If your business isn’t at the top of that list, you’re invisible."AI Search Sync™: Optimizing for the New Gatekeepers of Local SearchAI Search Sync™ is a proprietary system developed by Core6 to optimize contractors for AI-first search engines—not just Google, but platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Apple’s Siri. The system integrates structured data, content strategy, reviews, and local SEO signals to help AI platforms correctly identify, trust, and recommend the contractor’s business when a user asks for a local service provider."We built this system specifically for contractors across Monterey, Salinas, Santa Cruz, and the Central Coast,” said Fisk. “It’s not a gimmick. It’s a strategic shift designed for how search really works now."The launch follows the release of Core6’s recent blog: Don’t Just Convince Customers—Convince AI , which explains the dramatic change in how search engines operate, particularly with the rise of voice assistants and AI-driven results.A New SEO Reality: From Top of Funnel to Instant RecommendationTraditional SEO relied on customers manually comparing websites and reading reviews before contacting a business. That process is disappearing."AI does the research for them now," Fisk explained. "It scrapes the web, checks for reviews, looks at your service pages, and delivers what it sees as the most trustworthy answer. It’s no longer about convincing a website visitor—you now have to convince the AI first."This evolution in search behavior means contractors must go beyond keywords and backlinks. Instead, they need to focus on creating a complete digital footprint that AI platforms recognize as credible and authoritative.What AI Looks for in a ContractorAccording to Core6, there are three key factors AI platforms weigh when deciding which business to recommend:• Great Reviews – Frequent, recent, and location-specific reviews build trust.• Structured Content (Schema Markup) – Clean, machine-readable code that tells AI exactly what a business does, where it operates, and when it’s available.• Content Authority – A consistent stream of helpful, hyper-local content (blogs, project posts, service pages) that proves subject matter expertise."This is the new SEO checklist," said Fisk. "And it’s not optional. If your digital presence is thin or outdated, AI won’t even see you."Real Results from AI Search Sync™Core6 reports that clients using AI Search Sync™ have already seen an average 21% increase in local inquiries within three months of deployment. These gains aren’t just from Google, but also from AI engines that pull data from across the web.The system is particularly effective for contractors in:• Plumbing• HVAC• Roofing• Remodeling• Electrical• Landscape and pest control services"We only work with one contractor per service area," Fisk noted. "When we take on a client, we go all-in to help them dominate local visibility across platforms—not just Google Maps, but wherever people are searching now."Why Local Contractors Can’t Ignore This ShiftThe rise of AI-assisted search is not a passing trend. Industry analysts predict that by 2026, over 50% of local service-related searches will be initiated through AI assistants—not traditional search engines.Fisk emphasized that contractors who ignore this shift risk losing visibility, while those who adapt early will become the go-to choice in their market."This is the biggest change to local SEO since Google launched Maps,” he said. “And for once, small businesses actually have the advantage—because they can move faster."About Core6 MarketingCore6 Marketing is a boutique digital marketing agency based in Salinas, California, serving contractors across the Monterey Bay Area. Founded by Phil Fisk, the company offers fully in-house services including:• AI-driven local SEO• Google Ads management• Custom WordPress websites• Contractor-optimized hosting• Full digital strategy under one roofKnown for its contractor-first approach, Core6 guarantees complete exclusivity in each service area and works directly with every client—no outsourcing, no bloated teams.Media Contact:Phil FiskCEO, Core6 Marketinginfo@core6.marketing831-789-9320

