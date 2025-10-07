President Cyril Ramaphosa undertakes working visits to Ireland and Belgium, 8 and 9 October

President Cyril Ramaphosa to advance trade relations during working visits to Ireland and Belgium



His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa will undertake working visits to Ireland on 08 October 2025 and to the Belgium on 09 October 2025.

On Wednesday, 08 October 2025, the President will hold official talks in Ireland with Irish President Michael D. Higgins and Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

This official visit will consolidate the long-standing and strong relationship between South Africa and Ireland, particularly in science and innovation, higher education and skills development, and trade and investment. The visit will elevate cooperation to a strategic partnership, creating new opportunities to enhance trade and investment between the two countries and highlighting South Africa's strategic partnership with the European Union (EU), of which Ireland is a member.

The leaders will also discuss global and regional geopolitics as well as bilateral and multilateral cooperation. A historically significant relationship, rooted in mutual respect and common values, binds the two countries. Ireland’s principled stance in support of the anti-apartheid movement exemplified this bond, reflecting its deep commitment to human rights and social justice.

The ongoing collaboration between the two countries shows how important working together is to address shared challenges and to foster understanding and cooperation for a more harmonious future.

Bilateral trade between South Africa and Ireland grew by 12% to $638 million in 2024 from $567 million in 2023. South Africa increased its exports to Ireland by 40.4%, from $119 million in 2023 to $168 million in 2024. South Africa’s imports from Ireland also grew by 5%, from $448 million in 2023 to $470 million in 2024.

Ireland is an invited guest country to the G20, alongside Nigeria, Egypt, Norway, the Netherlands, Spain, Singapore, and the UAE.

President Ramaphosa will also meet with leading Irish companies to promote investment and collaboration.

On 09-10 October 2025, at the invitation of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President Ramaphosa will participate in the Global Gateway Forum (GGF) in Brussels, Belgium.

The European Union's external investment strategy, Global Gateway, aims to boost smart, clean and secure links in digital, energy and transport sectors and to strengthen health, education and research systems across the world.

EU President von der Leyen leads the GGF, which brings together Heads of State and Government, along with high-level representatives from governments, financial institutions, the private sector and civil society. Together, they will explore innovative strategies for scaling up European investments in partner countries. Building on the success of the inaugural Forum in 2023, this year’s event will focus on advancing global connectivity in the face of geopolitical and geo-economic challenges. Heads of State and Government from Africa, Latin America & the Caribbean, and Europe, as well as the Chairperson of the AU Commission, will attend. A high-level South African business delegation will also participate in the GGF.

The visit to Brussels follows a recent meeting between President Ramaphosa and President von der Leyen on the margins of UNGA80 in New York, as well as the successful 8th South Africa-EU Summit in March 2025. This summit took place within the framework of the Strategic Partnership between South Africa and the EU. As a bloc, the EU remains South Africa's largest trade and investment partner and a significant development cooperation partner.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola; Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr, Bonginkosi Nzimande; Minister of Higher Education and Training Mr Buti Manamela and Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi and senior government officials.



