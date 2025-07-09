Common Knowledge Technology Ranks #72 on Channel Futures 2025 MSP 501 List of Top Managed Service Providers in the World

Common Knowledge Technology ranks #72 on the 2025 MSP 501 list—recognized as a top global MSP and the highest-ranked independent MSP in Colorado.

We believe technology should be clear and empowering. Being a top MSP for 9 years proves our mission to make IT ‘common knowledge’ and deliver real, measurable value to clients.” — Peter Horewitch, CEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Common Knowledge Technology (CKT), a Denver-based managed IT and cybersecurity services provider, is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2025 Channel Futures MSP 501, ranking #72 out of 501 managed service providers across the globe. For the ninth consecutive year, Common Knowledge Technology has earned a spot on the prestigious MSP 501 list, recognizing the top Managed Service Providers worldwide. Notably, CKT is the highest-ranked independently owned MSP in Colorado to make this year’s list.

The MSP 501 is widely recognized as the most prestigious and comprehensive ranking of managed service providers globally. Now in its 18th year, the list is curated by Channel Futures and evaluates applicants based on financial performance, recurring revenue, operational efficiency, innovation, and customer commitment. Earning a spot on this list signals that CKT is not only meeting but exceeding the standards of excellence in the IT services industry.

“This award is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team,” said Peter Horewitch, CEO of Common Knowledge Technology. “We’ve always believed that technology should be understandable and empowering for business leaders. Being named one of the top MSPs in the world for nine consecutive years validates our continued mission to make IT ‘common knowledge’ and to deliver real, measurable value to our clients.”

Founded in 2003, CKT has built a reputation for delivering tailored, business-focused IT solutions that simplify technology management and enhance business performance. With an average employee tenure of over 7 years and client relationships lasting 8+ years, CKT combines the expertise of a large firm with the personalized service of a local boutique. Securing a Top 100 spot in global MSP 501 is a powerful endorsement of CKT’s relentless focus on delivering strategic, secure, and scalable technology solutions for growing businesses.

The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry delivering outstanding vendor and platform neutral advice and value to small, midsized and enterprise customers. MSPs that qualify to be included on the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the Channel Partners research team and editors. Channel Partners ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

Kelly Danziger, Informa Channels General Manager added, "Making the MSP 501 isn't just about performance metrics—it's about leadership, vision, and the ability to drive meaningful outcomes for customers. This recognition places these MSPs among an elite group shaping the future of technology services worldwide."

CKT serves a wide range of industries including architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, non-profits, and professional services, with a strong presence in the Denver and Colorado Springs metro areas.

“The MSP 501 is more than a ranking—it’s a reflection of the innovation, operational excellence, and customer-first mindset that drives the world’s top managed service providers forward,” said Robert DeMarzo, Sr. Director of Informa Channels. “Earning a place on this list signals to customers, partners, and the broader tech community that these MSPs are setting the pace for the industry and defining what success looks like in today’s complex technology landscape.”

About Common Knowledge Technology (CKT)

Common Knowledge Technology is a premium value managed service provider (MSP), based in Denver, CO, delivering personalized, high-quality IT and cybersecurity solutions to small and mid-sized businesses for over 20 years. Founded in 2003, CKT was built on the belief that technology should be understandable and accessible to business leaders. With a client-first mindset, CKT offers tailored IT strategies, proactive support, and transparent service models that eliminate complexity and build long-term trust. From 24/7 support and cybersecurity to cloud migrations and technology coaching, CKT empowers organizations to make smarter IT decisions and grow with confidence. Learn more at https://www.ck-tek.com/

About Channel Futures MSP 501

The Channel Futures MSP 501 is the world’s most comprehensive survey and ranking of managed service providers. Now in its 18th year, the MSP 501 list recognizes the top-performing MSPs based on metrics such as recurring revenue, profitability, growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Learn more at https://channelpartnersconference.com/

