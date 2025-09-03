Common Knowledge Technology Named to 2025 Next Generation List of Most Innovative Managed Service Providers

CKT, Denver MSP, named to 2025 Next Gen List & ranked #72 on MSP 501, recognized for innovation, growth, and being Colorado’s top independent MSP.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Common Knowledge Technology (CKT), a Denver-based managed IT and cybersecurity services provider, has been recognized as one of the world’s most innovative and growth-focused managed service providers on the prestigious 2025 Next Generation List, produced by the publisher of the MSP 501 awards.

The MSP Summit is proud to name Common Knowledge Technology to the 2025 Next Generation rankings, which honor the industry’s most forward-thinking MSPs driving transformation across the technology services channel.

This honor comes on the heels of another major milestone: CKT was also ranked #72 out of 501 on the 2025 Channel Futures MSP 501, marking its ninth consecutive year on the globally respected list of top managed service providers. Notably, CKT is the highest-ranked independently owned MSP in Colorado to make this year’s MSP 501 list.

“We’re honored to be named to the 2025 Next Generation MSP list,” said Peter Horewitch, CEO of Common Knowledge Technology. “This recognition reflects our commitment to making technology understandable, empowering, and strategically valuable for our clients. At CKT, we believe innovation isn’t just about adopting new tools, it’s about delivering smarter, more secure, and scalable solutions that help businesses thrive.”

This year’s Next Generation honorees were selected using a proprietary methodology that evaluates MSPs on innovation, above-average revenue growth from managed services, strategic vendor partnerships, and the delivery of AI-powered solutions. CKT’s inclusion highlights its continued investment in cutting-edge technologies and its ability to deliver measurable outcomes for clients across industries such as architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, non-profits, and professional services.

Founded in 2003, CKT has built a reputation for delivering tailored IT strategies, proactive support, and transparent service models that eliminate complexity and build long-term trust. With an average employee tenure of over 7 years and client relationships lasting 8+ years, CKT combines the expertise of a large firm with the personalized service of a local boutique.

“Next Generation MSPs represent the future of the IT industry,” said Robert DeMarzo, V.P. of content for Informa’s channel events. “These trailblazers are redefining benchmarks with portfolios rich in managed services, cloud offerings, and AI integration across cybersecurity, data analytics, and network optimization.”

The 2025 Next Generation MSPs will be celebrated at the MSP 501 Awards Gala on September 17 in Orlando, alongside the MSP 501 honorees.

About Common Knowledge Technology (CKT)

Common Knowledge Technology is a premium value managed service provider (MSP), based in Denver, CO, delivering personalized, high-quality IT and cybersecurity solutions to small and mid-sized businesses for over 20 years. Founded in 2003, CKT was built on the belief that technology should be understandable and accessible to business leaders. With a client-first mindset, CKT offers tailored IT strategies, proactive support, and transparent service models that eliminate complexity and build long-term trust. From 24/7 support and cybersecurity to cloud migrations and technology coaching, CKT empowers organizations to make smarter IT decisions and grow with confidence. Learn more at https://www.ck-tek.com/

