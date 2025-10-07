WOW24-7, a Next-Generation BPO, Launches Global Study to Predict 2026 Contact Center and CX Operations Trends

2026 CX Predictions Survey

Survey benchmarks contact center AI ROI, outcome-based operating models, and how CX will protect revenue in 2026

Customer experience evolved from a back-office function to a boardroom priority. This survey captures CX and Operations leaders’ real-world challenges and turns them into strategic 2026 predictions.” — Denys Dubner, CEO of WOW24-7

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEWOW24-7, the #1 ranked global customer service outsourcing company, today announced the launch of its 2026 Contact Center & CX Operations Predictions Survey, a global research initiative designed to identify how leading organizations are transforming support operations into value centers.The 3-minute survey invites Contact Center and CX Operations executives across industries; including technology, e-commerce, retail, DTC, SaaS, healthcare, travel, and hospitality, to share insights on critical issues such as AI adoption, automation, scaling customer support, agent retention, and aligning support performance with measurable business outcomes.Participants will receive exclusive access to the 2026 CX Predictions Report, featuring aggregated benchmarks and forward-looking insights to guide support and operations strategy in 2026.The report will highlight how CX departments are evolving from cost centers to value centers, focusing on technology investments, operational resilience, and customer retention strategies.Why Participate- Benchmark your Contact Center AI ROI and Experience Center strategy against global peers- Get early access to insights and a shareable summary deck- Receive an exclusive invitation to a closed-door executive debrief- Access optional custom reports by industry and scale (fully anonymized)How to participateCX leaders and executives are invited to take the survey here: https://forms.gle/rWqnWXgwrPLdagka7 (closes on October 31st).Responses are confidential and reported only in aggregate.About WOW24-7Not another BPO. WOW24-7 is a next-generation outsourcing company redefining customer experience through its groundbreaking Experience Centers. By fusing human ingenuity with enterprise-grade AI, performance management, and analytics, we go beyond solving problems; we create new possibilities with measurable efficiency. From smarter routing and AI-assisted workflows to proactive QA and closed-loop VOC, we reduce effort for customers and teams alike; accelerating time-to-resolution, lowering cost-to-serve, and lifting consistency at scale. And by crafting BPO relationships that feel less like transactions and more like in-house teams, WOW24-7 turns CX into a strategic catalyst for reinvention.Rather than simply scaling operations or cutting costs, our solutions make efficiency a growth lever; freeing resources to innovate while improving reliability, loyalty, and lifetime value. WOW24-7 doesn’t just support your customers; we continuously evolve how you engage and grow, combining operational excellence with brand-right experiences that help you thrive long-term.For more information about WOW24-7, visit www.wow24-7.com

