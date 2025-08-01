WOW24-7 Sets the New Standard for BPO, Delivering What the CX Benchmarking Report Only Predicts

AFTON, WY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the release of CMP’s 2025 to 2026 Customer Contact Benchmarking Report, WOW24-7 is reaffirming its leadership as a next-generation BPO that is already delivering what the industry is only beginning to pursue. While many enterprises are still trying to modernize their CX strategies, WOW24-7 has moved ahead, delivering intelligent, measurable operations through its global Experience Center model.The report confirms what WOW24-7 has long recognized. Legacy support systems can no longer meet modern customer expectations. Organizations must evolve from fragmented, reactive service to customer experience that drives revenue, increases retention, and supports long-term growth.“We’re not here to take tickets. We’re here to help our clients take seats at the table where strategy happens,” said Denys Dubner, CEO of WOW24-7. “Most BPOs are built to minimize cost. We’re built to maximize influence while saving costs. Our model turns every customer interaction into evidence, insight, and executive firepower.”Experience Centers: The BPO Model, Reimagined for GrowthWOW24-7 has redefined customer operations by blending the scale and precision of global BPO delivery with enterprise-grade AI, predictive analytics, and executive-level insight. This is not a pivot; it is the result of years of focused investment and operational discipline.Clients that partner with WOW24-7 benefit from:- Multilingual, omnichannel support across chat, voice, email, and social media- Predictive VOC systems that detect churn and revenue triggers in real time- AI-powered tools that guide agents to faster, more consistent resolution- Live dashboards that connect CX metrics to LTV, upsell, and retention- Global presence with operations in the U.S., Colombia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, and the PhilippinesBenchmarking Report Validates WOW24-7’s Strategic FocusCMP’s report identifies the most urgent CX priorities for the year ahead: integrating generative AI, increasing customer adoption of self-service, automating more processes, and activating customer insights. These initiatives score highest in importance, and in difficulty to solve.WOW24-7’s Experience Center model is already built around these exact needs.- Gen AI is embedded in agent workflows and customer interactions- Self-service adoption is driven by multilingual bots that resolve, not deflect- Customer analytics are activated in real time to predict churn and upsell triggers- Process automation is matched with human oversight and operational precision“While others are still figuring out how to operationalize Gen AI or activate analytics, our clients are already seeing business results from it,” said Dubner. “The areas labeled as ‘hard to solve’ in this report are where we start every engagement.”WOW24-7 doesn’t wait for transformation. It delivers it; scaling what matters, solving what’s hard, and connecting CX to enterprise performance.About WOW24-7WOW24-7 architects intelligent customer experiences through its evolved BPO business operations. Its Experience Centers bring together AI, analytics, and agent execution to deliver performance that is scalable, predictive, and financially accountable. WOW24-7 supports high-growth and global brands with omnichannel CX solutions that operate with precision and deliver lasting business value.Schedule your meeting to learn more here: https://meetings.hubspot.com/wow24-7/service-intro

