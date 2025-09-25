Denys Dubner, CEO, to Conduct Efficiency Model Briefings with CX Leaders at CCW Europe

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WOW24-7 announced today that Denys Dubner, EMBA, CEO, will be on site at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Europe in Amsterdam, October 6–8, 2025, taking meetings with CX and contact center leaders on WOW24-7’s Efficiency Model; a practical framework for reducing human effort over time as AI learns, knowledge compounds, and workflows are safely automated. The summit will be hosted across the Hôtel Mövenpick Amsterdam City Centre and Passenger Terminal Amsterdam venues.“Efficiency isn’t just doing the same work faster; it’s doing less human work as the system learns,” said Denys Dubner, CEO, at WOW24-7. “In a 15–20 minute conversation, I will showcase where humans add the most judgment today, define the guardrails, and outline how AI takes on more of the repetitive load each quarter, without sacrificing outcomes.”WOW24-7 Human + AI Efficiency Model: How Human Involvement Shrinks as AI LearnsStage 1 — Human-in-the-Loop (review before action)Use for high-risk or nuanced moments (policy exceptions, VIP/escalations, compliance-heavy replies). AI drafts; a human approves/edits.Graduate to Stage 2 when model accuracy hits specific metrics.Stage 2 — Human-on-the-Loop (real-time oversight/orchestration)Agent-assist, retrieval, next-best-action, and live QA prompts. AI handles retrieval/patterning; humans steer and override.Graduate to Stage 3when model accuracy hits specific metrics.Stage 3 — Human-out-of-the-Loop (fully automated)Low-risk, high-volume tasks (order status, appointments, OTP/password, shipping/returns within policy, simple billing, triage/routing, proactive notifications). AI resolves end-to-end with post-resolution sampling and periodic model audits.What Efficiency Looks Like in Metrics- Containment with Verified Resolution (not just deflection)- AHT and MTTR trending down as AI handles more steps- Cost per Resolved Issue and Cost-to-Serve quarter-over-quarter reduction- Error/Correction Rate and Customer Effort Score held within tight bandsBook an On-Site Intro (CCW Europe)Meet Denys in the Mövenpick lobby or Passenger Terminal lounge during Summit hours. Booking link: https://meetings.hubspot.com/denys-dubner/meeting Format: 15–20 min intro; option to schedule a 45-min working session post-event.About WOW24-7WOW24-7 builds Experience Centers; purpose-built CX operations that blend human expertise with data-driven AI to improve service levels while lowering total cost-to-serve. The Efficiency Model provides a governed path to shift repetitive work from humans to automation as accuracy and knowledge grow, without compromising outcomes.More: www.wow24-7.com

