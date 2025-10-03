ZIGRAM and The PSP Association Partner to Boost AML Compliance for the Payments Sector of Nepal

Abhishek Bali, CEO & Co-founder, ZIGRAM. "Our collaboration with PSPAN represents a meaningful step in enabling Nepal’s payment ecosystem to access world-class AML technologies tailored for local realities." PSPAN

This partnership will enable Nepal’s Payment Service Providers (PSPs) with advanced AML systems for a resilient and future-ready financial sector

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZIGRAM has entered into a strategic engagement with the Payment Service Providers Association of Nepal (PSPAN) to enhance Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance across Nepal’s digital payments sector. By bringing its global RegTech capabilities, ZIGRAM will support PSPAN and its members, licensed and regulated by the Nepal Rastra Bank, with scalable, cost-effective solutions to strengthen regulatory readiness and drive ecosystem-wide transparency.

This alliance comes at a time when Nepal is strengthening its regulatory framework for the fintech landscape in line with its commitment to moving out of the FATF grey list. Through this partnership, PSPAN and its member organisations will adopt ZIGRAM’s Complete AML System, powered by its proprietary AML RegTech Stack, to proactively meet evolving AML requirements, enhance financial crime controls, and align with international compliance standards to support safer, more resilient digital payments nationwide.

Abhishek Bali, CEO & Co-founder of ZIGRAM, commented: “Our collaboration with PSPAN represents a meaningful step in enabling Nepal’s payment ecosystem to access world-class AML technologies tailored for local realities. By providing scalable and cost-effective compliance solutions, integrated with our global and Nepal specific watchlists, we aim to empower PSPs to innovate confidently while ensuring that regulatory expectations of Nepal Rashtra Bank are met with efficiency and rigor.”

Binay Khadka – President, PSPAN (CEO, Khalti by IME), said: “Strengthening AML and compliance standards is a top priority for Nepal’s digital payments ecosystem. We are confident that our collaboration with ZIGRAM will ensure that PSPs have access to global best-in-class solutions that are both practical and cost-effective, helping us safeguard the fintech industry, contribute towards our journey out of the FATF grey list, while fostering growth and innovation.”



Binay Regmi – Secretary, PSPAN (CEO, CityPay), said: “Our members are at the forefront of driving digital financial inclusion in Nepal. By working with ZIGRAM, we are ensuring that this growth is anchored in strong AML and compliance foundations. This collaboration will help PSPs build trust, enhance resilience, and accelerate the adoption of safe and secure digital payments across the country.”

About ZIGRAM

ZIGRAM is a Regulatory Technology (RegTech) organisation specialising in Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Financial Crime Compliance (FCC), and Emerging Risk Management. The company offers a proprietary suite of risk and compliance solutions, including the ‘AML RegTech Stack’ and the ‘Complete AML System’, which form the core of their ‘Risk Application Ecosystem’. These solutions are purpose-built to help financial institutions achieve regulatory compliance in a simple, comprehensive, and cost-effective manner.

Engineered to be cloud-native, self-serve, and low-friction, ZIGRAM’s applications are designed with bundled flexibility, catering to a broad spectrum of risk and compliance needs. The Risk Application Ecosystem addresses over 40 critical risk use cases, including fraud prevention, anti-bribery compliance, supply chain risk, and third-party risk management.

ZIGRAM also operates a robust risk data library, featuring over 3,250 global watchlists, more than 9 billion content items, and coverage across more than 250 jurisdictions in 45 languages, making it one of the most extensive in the world. The company’s mission is rooted in its vision to build and deliver “RegTech For The World.”

About PSPAN

Payment Service Providers’ Association of Nepal is a not-for-profit, independent, umbrella organisation formed by the combined efforts of (PSPs), digital wallets of Nepal. We are committed to building a strong, united community of payment service providers through cooperation, knowledge-sharing, and a shared vision for the digital future. Our focus lies in upholding the advocacy for our members while promoting access to technology and innovation. We work closely with government bodies and stakeholders to provide policy input, regulatory feedback, and technical insights that help shape a fair and inclusive digital financial environment. We also prioritise fostering a culture of continuous learning by organising know-how sharing sessions, workshops, and events that keep members updated on the latest trends and technologies in digital finance. By empowering our members with knowledge and skills, we help them stay relevant in a rapidly digital landscape.

