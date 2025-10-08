AMPP Names 2026–2028 Board Leadership and Vice Chair
New AMPP Board slate to lead the association’s global initiatives in safety, sustainability, and infrastructure resilience.
The newly elected leaders will begin their terms on January 1, 2026.
Leading the slate is Laura Cardenas, WSP (Canada), who will serve as 2026 Vice Chair, 2027 Chair, and 2028 Immediate Past Chair.
The newly elected 2026–2028 Directors include:
• Craig Botha, Reignite (Pty) Ltd – South Africa
• Nafiseh Ebrahimi, National Research Council Canada – Canada
• Eric Onya, Coop Refinery Regina – Canada
• Steven Reinstadtler, Covestro – U.S.
These distinguished leaders bring diverse expertise in materials engineering, asset management, coatings, and corrosion prevention, representing AMPP’s expanding global network of professionals across more than 150 countries.
“Our newest board members bring the global perspective and leadership that strengthen AMPP’s ability to connect industries and drive progress worldwide,” said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas. “Their guidance will help us advance innovation and collaboration that safeguard people, assets, and environments.”
Their appointment reflects AMPP’s continued evolution as a global authority, uniting experts who will help guide strategic priorities, expand collaboration, and elevate the profession worldwide.
“Each of these professionals embodies AMPP’s values of service, excellence, and collaboration,” said Juan Caballero, Chair of the AMPP Board of Directors. “They are leaders in their respective fields and ambassadors for our shared mission, driving progress through knowledge, innovation, and global partnership.”
The AMPP Board of Directors provides strategic oversight and governance for the organization, ensuring alignment with its mission to advance materials protection and performance through standards, education, certification, and advocacy.
For a complete list of the AMPP Board of Directors, visit https://www.ampp.org/about/about-ampp/board-of-directors.
