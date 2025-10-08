AMPP Names 2026–2028 Board Leadership and Vice Chair

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

Laura Cardenas

Laura Cardenas

2026-2028 Board Directors

2026-2028 Board Directors

New AMPP Board slate to lead the association’s global initiatives in safety, sustainability, and infrastructure resilience.

Our newest board members bring the global perspective and leadership that strengthen AMPP’s ability to connect industries and drive progress worldwide.”
— Alan Thomas
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the leading global nonprofit representing corrosion and coatings professionals and industry, has announced the ratification of its newly elected Board of Directors slate for 2026–2028 and the 2026 Vice Chair candidate, as appointed by the AMPP Nominating Committee and confirmed by the Board.

The newly elected leaders will begin their terms on January 1, 2026.

Leading the slate is Laura Cardenas, WSP (Canada), who will serve as 2026 Vice Chair, 2027 Chair, and 2028 Immediate Past Chair.

The newly elected 2026–2028 Directors include:
• Craig Botha, Reignite (Pty) Ltd – South Africa
• Nafiseh Ebrahimi, National Research Council Canada – Canada
• Eric Onya, Coop Refinery Regina – Canada
• Steven Reinstadtler, Covestro – U.S.

These distinguished leaders bring diverse expertise in materials engineering, asset management, coatings, and corrosion prevention, representing AMPP’s expanding global network of professionals across more than 150 countries.

“Our newest board members bring the global perspective and leadership that strengthen AMPP’s ability to connect industries and drive progress worldwide,” said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas. “Their guidance will help us advance innovation and collaboration that safeguard people, assets, and environments.”

Their appointment reflects AMPP’s continued evolution as a global authority, uniting experts who will help guide strategic priorities, expand collaboration, and elevate the profession worldwide.

“Each of these professionals embodies AMPP’s values of service, excellence, and collaboration,” said Juan Caballero, Chair of the AMPP Board of Directors. “They are leaders in their respective fields and ambassadors for our shared mission, driving progress through knowledge, innovation, and global partnership.”

The AMPP Board of Directors provides strategic oversight and governance for the organization, ensuring alignment with its mission to advance materials protection and performance through standards, education, certification, and advocacy.

For a complete list of the AMPP Board of Directors, visit https://www.ampp.org/about/about-ampp/board-of-directors.

Jennifer Kramer
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
+ +1 330-714-8302
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AMPP Names 2026–2028 Board Leadership and Vice Chair

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Jennifer Kramer
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
+ +1 330-714-8302
Company/Organization
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
15835 Park Ten Place
Houston, Texas, 77084
United States
+1 330-714-8302
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 37,500 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

More From This Author
AMPP Names 2026–2028 Board Leadership and Vice Chair
AMPP and IOGP Sign Memorandum of Cooperation to Advance Asset Integrity and Standards Alignment
AMPP Marks World Maritime Day 2025 by Highlighting Corrosion Prevention’s Role in Protecting Oceans
View All Stories From This Author