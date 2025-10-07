Black Maternal Health Weekend 2025 Comes to Nashville: Stronger Together-Building a Village for Black Maternal Wellness

4Kira4Moms Logo

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tennessee State University will host Black Maternal Health Weekend 2025 at its downtown Avon Williams Campus, uniting national leaders, advocates, and families to address the Black maternal health crisis and strengthen community support. The two-day event begins Friday, October 10, with a Black Maternal Health Symposium featuring panel discussions, networking, and a professional resource fair. Topics include systemic barriers and policy solutions, the role of men in maternal health, and the connection between nutrition and wellness.Highlights include:● Panel #1: The State of Black Maternal Health: Crisis, Advocacy & the Path Forward – exploring systemic barriers, data, and policy solutions.● Panel #2: Fathers, Brothers & Allies: How Black Men Can Champion Maternal Health – highlighting the role of men as partners, fathers, and advocates.● Panel #3: Nourishing the Village: Nutrition, Wellness & Black Maternal Health – focusing on food access, cultural nutrition, and holistic wellness.● Ebony Canal Film Screening & Panel (6:30-9:00 PM) – a screening of the powerful Emmy award-winning documentary, followed by a panel with filmmaker Emmai Alaquiva, Charles Johnson, Founder of 4Kira4Moms, and Tennessee State Senator London Lamar.On Saturday, October 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the weekend continues with the Thrive Tour Community Baby Shower & Resource Fair at Avon Williams Campus, hosted by Elev8Health. Expectant parents will receive vital resources, supplies, and support. The day also features the launch of The Dads Den, presented by 4Kira4Dads, offering tailored conversations and tools for fathers to strengthen their role in maternal and family health.“Black maternal health is not just a woman’s issue—it is a family and community issue,” said Gabrielle Albert, MBA, Executive Director of 4Kira4Moms. “With maternal mortality rates disproportionately affecting Black women—who are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women—this event provides a platform for urgent conversations, practical solutions, and collective action.”Black Maternal Health Weekend 2025 is presented by 4Kira4Moms, 4Kira4Dads, Walmart, and Tennessee State University in partnership with a host of community organizations and sponsors.Participants can register at the event site Media Representatives: Please email LaTricia@mahoganyxan.com or Dimitra@perrymedia.com for media tickets.###About 4Kira4Moms4Kira4Moms is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving maternal health outcomes and preventing maternal mortality, particularly among Black women. Through education, policy advocacy, and community engagement, 4Kira4Moms works to ensure that all mothers have access to equitable and respectful care. 4Kira4Moms.comAbout WalmartWalmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com ( https://corporate.walmart.com/ ), on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at https://twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/walmart/ ).

