4Kira4Dads to Host Fourth Dads Empowerment & Education In-Person Session: 'Post Game Prep'

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4Kira4Dads invites fathers to participate in the final session of our Locker Room Series, Post Game Prep, designed to empower dads to step up, stay ready, and show up strong for their families, especially during the critical postpartum period.The last workshop in our Paternal Centers of Excellence (PCOE) Locker Room series will take place on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Bessie Branham Community Center, 2051 Delano Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30317. This free workshop is explicitly tailored for dads who want to be equipped with the tools, knowledge, and support they need during the crucial months after childbirth.More than half of maternal deaths occur in the postpartum period, and fathers play a key role in recognizing warning signs, providing emotional and physical support, and creating safe environments for both mom and baby.“Fatherhood doesn’t end at the delivery room door. We’re here to equip dads with everything they need to support mom and baby in the postpartum period—when families need it most,” said Charles Johnson, Founder of 4Kira4Moms.This workshop will focus on:- Creating a birth and postpartum plan to support mom and baby- Recognizing complications that can arise well beyond delivery- Understanding pregnancy loss, premature births, and miscarriage- Supporting safe sleep and breastfeeding practices- Healing and connection through the Men’s Huddle Up/Healing Circle, led by Charles Johnson, Founder of 4Kira4Moms and 4Kira4DadsIn addition to interactive discussions and expert guidance on essential postpartum topics, participants will receive lunch and giveaways throughout the workshop. Transportation is also available.Event Details:Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PMLocation: Bessie Branham Community Center, 2051 Delano Drive NE, Atlanta, 30317Reserve Your Spot Today: Click Here to Register Let’s finish strong—on and off the field!About 4Kira4Dads:An initiative of 4Kira4Moms, 4Kira4Dads: Paternal Centers of Excellence provides father-focused spaces ("locker rooms") that deliver healing, education, and advocacy training. From awareness to action, the program empowers dads to play an essential role in improving maternal outcomes.

