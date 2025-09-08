Submit Release
News Search

There were 453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,047 in the last 365 days.

4Kira4Dads to Host Fourth Dads Empowerment & Education In-Person Session: 'Post Game Prep'

Join us on September 13th for Post Game Prep!

Fatherhood doesn’t end at the delivery room door. We’re here to equip dads with everything they need to support mom and baby in the postpartum period—when families need it most.”
— Charles Johnson, Founder of 4Kira4Moms
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4Kira4Dads invites fathers to participate in the final session of our Locker Room Series, Post Game Prep, designed to empower dads to step up, stay ready, and show up strong for their families, especially during the critical postpartum period.

The last workshop in our Paternal Centers of Excellence (PCOE) Locker Room series will take place on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Bessie Branham Community Center, 2051 Delano Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30317. This free workshop is explicitly tailored for dads who want to be equipped with the tools, knowledge, and support they need during the crucial months after childbirth.

More than half of maternal deaths occur in the postpartum period, and fathers play a key role in recognizing warning signs, providing emotional and physical support, and creating safe environments for both mom and baby.

“Fatherhood doesn’t end at the delivery room door. We’re here to equip dads with everything they need to support mom and baby in the postpartum period—when families need it most,” said Charles Johnson, Founder of 4Kira4Moms.

This workshop will focus on:
- Creating a birth and postpartum plan to support mom and baby
- Recognizing complications that can arise well beyond delivery
- Understanding pregnancy loss, premature births, and miscarriage
- Supporting safe sleep and breastfeeding practices
- Healing and connection through the Men’s Huddle Up/Healing Circle, led by Charles Johnson, Founder of 4Kira4Moms and 4Kira4Dads

In addition to interactive discussions and expert guidance on essential postpartum topics, participants will receive lunch and giveaways throughout the workshop. Transportation is also available.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Location: Bessie Branham Community Center, 2051 Delano Drive NE, Atlanta, 30317
Reserve Your Spot Today: Click Here to Register

Let’s finish strong—on and off the field!

About 4Kira4Dads:
An initiative of 4Kira4Moms, 4Kira4Dads: Paternal Centers of Excellence provides father-focused spaces ("locker rooms") that deliver healing, education, and advocacy training. From awareness to action, the program empowers dads to play an essential role in improving maternal outcomes.

LaTricia H Woods
Mahogany Xan Communications
+1 480-374-1908
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

4Kira4Dads to Host Fourth Dads Empowerment & Education In-Person Session: 'Post Game Prep'

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more