4Kira4Dads to Host Second Dads Empowerment & Education In-Person Session: 'Calm Under Pressure'

Calm Under Pressure

We look forward to reaching more dads and providing them with the information, resources, and network they need to be successful in their fatherhood journey through the maternal process.” — Charles Johnson, Founder of 4Kira4Moms

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4Kira4Moms is proud to announce its second event, presented by its groundbreaking fatherhood initiative, 4Kira4Dads: Paternal Centers of Excellence (PCOE). On Saturday, August 2, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM EST, “Calm Under Pressure” will help dads understand preeclampsia, blood pressure monitoring, self-care, and stress management. The PCOE in-person events are designed to equip fathers with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to support their partners during pregnancy and childbirth.This event is made possible with support from HOPE for Georgia Moms, reinforcing a shared mission to protect mothers and strengthen families through engaged, informed fatherhood.“Our first event in the series, held in May, engaged many new and expectant dads,” said Charles Johnson, Founder of 4Kira4Moms. “We look forward to reaching even more dads with our second session and providing them with the information, resources, and network they need to be successful in their fatherhood journey through the maternal process.”About the Event:“Calm Under Pressure” will bring fathers together for powerful conversations, peer learning, and real-time coaching on how to be active, confident partners in maternal health. Participants will leave with a better understanding of how to advocate in healthcare settings and the practical ways to show up during pregnancy, delivery, and beyond. Additionally, the program will feature engaging activities and giveaways throughout its duration.Event Details:Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025Time: 10:00 AM–1:00 PMLocation: 4THPARK, 1526 E. Forest Avenue, Suite 102, East Point, CA 30344Lunch will be provided, and free massages will be available.Our presenters include:● Gabrielle Albert, Executive Director, 4Kira4Moms/4Kira4Dads● Valerie Garcia, Director of Programs and Grants, 4Kira4Moms/4Kira4Dads● Shana Scott - American Heart Association● Cree Cunningham, LCSW, Healing Sacred Scars Holistic Wellness● Ernie the Barber, Ernie’s in the Cut● Baba Isaiah Bryant, Malawi’s HouseTransportation Assistance Available Upon RequestRegistration Link: 4Kira4Dads PCOE: Calm Under Pressure Following this event, the series will present the following sessions:● August 30: Handling Your Business, featuring financial preparation and planning● September 13: Post Game Prep, focusing on postpartum planning and supportAbout 4Kira4Dads:An initiative of 4Kira4Moms, 4Kira4Dads: Paternal Centers of Excellence provides father-focused spaces ("locker rooms") that deliver healing, education, and advocacy training. From awareness to action, the program empowers dads to play an essential role in improving maternal outcomes.

