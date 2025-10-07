BLUETTI Launches Colorful Elite 30 V2 During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

BLUETTI Colorful Elite 30 V2 Series Glacier Blue Elite 30 V2 Meadow Green Elite 30 v2

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLUETTI, a leading innovator in clean energy technology, has unveiled its first-ever EcoTide color collection for the Elite 30 V2 Portable Power Station, bringing a fresh new look to the brand's lineup. Coinciding with the launch, BLUETTI is offering discounts of up to 70% across its range of portable power stations and solar generators during Prime Big Deal Days. It’s the best time to gear up for fall camping trips or the upcoming storm season.Elite 30 V2: A Compact and Stylish 288Wh Power StationAs the newest entry-level unit, the Elite 30 V2 is available in five new macaron-inspired colors: Light Sand Grey, Blush Pink, Meadow Green, Twilight Glow Purple, and Glacier Blue, alongside its Classical Black. Each adds a taste of refined styles while powering daily essentials up to 600W, and can even handle resistive appliances such as coffee makers and kettles with up to 1,500W of Lifting Power.At only 9.5 lbs, this ultra-portable power station is easily carried for on-the-go scenarios and serves as a compact UPS for gaming laptops and Wi-Fi routers. With its practical design and wide compatibility, the Elite 30 V2 is a reliable companion for campers, solo travelers, digital nomads, and anyone seeking grab-and-go power. Now available on Amazon for a limited-time launch price of $194—$105 off the regular $299. Elite 100 V2 : The Most Compact Power Station in the 1kWh ClassAs the upgraded successor to the best-selling AC180, the Elite 100 V2 retains robust performance while adding smarter app controls. It achieves a remarkable 30% reduction in volume and weight at just 25 lbs, ideal for fall camping or light backup. Featuring 11 output ports, the Elite 100 V2 easily adapts to diverse power needs from outdoor gear to home appliances. With a 1,800W (3,600W surge) and a faster 10ms UPS switchover, it safeguards essential devices such as medical equipment, fridges, and more during outages.Recharging is equally impressive. Supporting up to 1,200W AC input, the unit can reach 80% capacity in about 45 minutes. When paired with the Charger 1 Alternator Charger, it becomes a complete off-grid power solution for road trippers and full-time van lifers. Now available for $399 (50% off) on the BLUETTI store and Amazon. AC200L : A Versatile and Expandable 2kWh Power StationDesigned for extended boondocking or reliable home backup, the AC200L strikes the ideal balance between portability and capacity. Its 2,048Wh battery can power a portable fridge for over 16 hours and even longer when expanded with additional batteries, reaching up to 7.5kWh.With 2,400W output power (3,600W surge), it can run most household appliances and even support RVs through its dedicated NEMA TT-30 port. When paired with the D40 Voltage Regulator, it easily charges 12V systems on trailers, boats, or off-grid setups. The AC200L is now available at its lowest-ever price of $699 (down from $1,599) on both BLUETTI and Amazon.Apex 300: A Scalable 3kWh System for Power FreedomHighly flexible and built for true self-sufficiency, the Apex 300 brings reliable power to homes, remote cabins, and anywhere without grid availability. Delivering 3,840W at both 120V and 240V, it easily handles heavy-duty appliances such as air conditioners and water pumps. It redefines what portable power can achieve with the industry-first 12kW bypass capability, a true 0ms UPS, and an ultra-low 20W AC idle drain.Designed for scalability, the Apex 300 allows up to three units to run in parallel, tripling the total output to 11,520W and expanding capacity to 58kWh with additional batteries. In parallel connection, it supports up to 30kW of solar input, making it the world’s largest solar-powered micro energy storage system when integrated with BLUETTI’s smart ecosystem components. The Apex 300 is now available for $1,499 (down from $2,399) and also qualifies for an additional 30% federal tax credit when paired with the B300K expansion battery, available through December 31.Beyond these highlighted models, many other BLUETTI models are also on sale with discounts of up to 70% during the Prime Big Deal Days event. Even better, shoppers can enjoy an extra 5% off all models with the code BLUETTI5OFF on the BLUETTI website or Amazon.About BLUETTIAs a pioneer in clean energy technology, BLUETTI provides reliable, innovative home battery backups and portable power stations for outdoor living. Trusted by over 3.5 million users in 110+ countries, it champions energy independence through sustainable innovation. Through initiatives like LAAF (Light An African Family), BLUETTI expands access to clean energy in underserved regions and upholds its commitment to ESG values.

