LABITCONF 2025 Returns with its Unstoppable Edition

This event is the most crypto-packed month of the year, featuring insights from top industry leaders and a wide range of content for both experts and beginners.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After thirteen uninterrupted editions, LABITCONF is back. The world’s longest-running Bitcoin, crypto, and blockchain conference — and Latin America’s leading event — returns once again, the pioneering “big sister” that paved the way for similar gatherings worldwide.This year, it will take place on November 7–8 at Costa Salguero in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with Binance, Ikiigi, Exness, and other leading Bitcoin companies as sponsors. Seven stages will run in parallel, covering topics such as Bitcoin and its leadership as a digital currency, the new world of decentralized finance, real-world asset tokenization (RWA), Web3, technical content, beginner-friendly sessions, and even artificial intelligence.This edition carries a powerful concept: Unstoppable. A theme that reflects a year defined by major milestones for Bitcoin and the growing importance of decentralized economies around the globe.Rodolfo Andragnes, founder of LABITCONF and the NGO Bitcoin Argentina, explains: “This is not an event put together by traders selling magic formulas to get rich, nor is it a meeting reserved only for programmers.” He adds: “LABITCONF is, above all, an open door for anyone who wants to understand this new paradigm from scratch, with didactic talks, open Q&A sessions, and philosophical debates about Bitcoin’s social impact. But the richness of LABITCONF goes far beyond that. It brings together top international speakers, pioneers, and global leaders in the industry — with one key differentiator: most of the content is in Spanish, making it the main meeting point for the entire Ibero-American region.”ContextOver the last twelve months, Bitcoin reached new all-time highs, driven by adoption from public companies adding it to their balance sheets and by its inclusion in the global economy through strategic reserves in several countries. At the same time, it has been at the center of legal, political, and economic debates worldwide in the face of potential regulatory challenges.In Argentina, beyond Bitcoin itself, the crypto industry has seen major developments around the country’s new regulation for tokenizing real-world assets. Regulators, civil organizations, and leading voices in the ecosystem have highlighted the importance of this sector and the growing role of these assets in the national economy.What to ExpectLABITCONF will feature a carefully curated agenda with top global and regional speakers. Iconic figures confirmed include Francis Pouliot — one of the leading international voices on Bitcoin; Efrat Ferguson — a prominent female voice on the role of central banks and governments; Lunaticoin — the #1 Spanish-language reference on Bitcoin; Nick Newman — CEO of CASA, the #1 Bitcoin custody company; Peter Rizzo — renowned Bitcoin historian and researcher; Carlos Maslatón — financial expert with a focus on Bitcoin treasuries; Brian Klein — the lawyer behind the Tornado Cash case; Diógenes Casares, and many more. As always, the conference will also feature executives from top local and international exchanges, along with crypto influencers.LABITCONF is open to everyone — from complete beginners to those seeking the latest technical updates. Beyond Bitcoin, the event will dive into topics such as treasury management, tokenization, financial freedom, collateralized loans, custody, stablecoins, regional regulation, cybercrime, and circular economies — a program that year after year exceeds expectations.Main Stages:Main Stage: Key event topicsPlaza: Philosophical themes and debatesStart: Introductory and legal topicsWorkshops: Hands-on learningDevs: For programmersCreators: Focused on Art and Web3Business: One-on-one with CEOs and leadersThere will also be an open Q&A area coordinated by the NGO Bitcoin Argentina, a dedicated Bitcoin-only section led by La Crypta, and the B-Arte Award, which this year launched an initiative around a monument to Satoshi Nakamoto — the alleged creator (or creators) of Bitcoin back in 2008.About LABITCONFLABITCONF (Latin American Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference) is Latin America’s leading conference bringing together key industry leaders and regional entrepreneurs. Since 2013, LABITCONF has been a landmark meeting point to discuss and promote the latest trends, developments, and challenges in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, and has been the birthplace of countless projects. With its proven track record, LABITCONF continues to foster dialogue and collaboration in this revolutionary industry.Use the discount code: KEY25, and get an instant 25% discount on your tickets For further details, contact:Gina Giraldo | +54 9 11 2469 1507

