Royalton Barracks / Trafficking Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2005540

SERGEANT: Soule

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10/07/25 0030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Hill Rd, Bethel

VIOLATION: Trafficking Cocaine

ACCUSED: Donald Harris

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 7, 2025, at approximately 0030 hours Troopers from the Royalton State Police Barracks located Donald Harris at a residence on Sand Hill Rd, in the town of Bethel while attempting to locate wanted individuals at the residence. Harris was placed under arrest and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing, issued a criminal citation, and released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/25/25 at 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Austin Soule

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107

Bethel, VT 05032

Tel: 802-234-9933

Email: Austin.Soule@vermont.gov