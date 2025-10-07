Madhya Pradesh All Set to Host Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart (MPTM) 2025 in Bhopal

Khajuraho Group of Monuments - A UNESCO World Heritage Site Gwalior Fort, Madhya Pradesh Sanchi Stupa - a UNESCO World Heritage Site The majestic Dhuandhar Waterfalls in Jabalpur, where the Narmada River cascades with thunderous beauty and creates a mesmerizing mist Bandhavgarh National Park known for Royal Bengal Tigers

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh — the Heart of Incredible India — is a living mosaic of heritage, spirituality, wildlife, and culture. From its majestic monuments and sacred sites to dense jungles and tranquil landscapes, the state offers travelers experiences that are both timeless and transformative.The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is all set to host the Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart (MPTM) 2025 from October 11 to 13, 2025 in Bhopal. This flagship event will bring together leading national and international tourism stakeholders, providing a vibrant platform to explore opportunities, forge partnerships, and celebrate the state’s diverse tourism offerings — where heritage, wildlife, spirituality, adventure, and culture seamlessly converge.The inaugural ceremony will be graced by eminent dignitaries, including Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon’ble Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, and Dr. Mohan Yadav, Hon’ble Minister of Madhya Pradesh. They will share insights on the state’s tourism vision and policies, setting the tone for positioning Madhya Pradesh as a premier global tourism destination.Panel discussions during the event will revolve around themes such as “Madhya Pradesh: From Hidden Gem to Global Icon” and “The State’s Cinematic Journey.” Distinguished voices from the tourism and film industries will deliberate on Madhya Pradesh’s immense potential — from its UNESCO World Heritage Sites, tiger reserves, and wildlife sanctuaries to its eco-tourism initiatives and vibrant cultural festivals — as it emerges as a global tourism powerhouse.Prominent film industry personalities will share their experiences of shooting in Madhya Pradesh and discuss strategies to further enhance the state’s cinematic appeal through improved infrastructure, international collaborations, and sustainable opportunities for local talent and communities within the creative economy.The state is also actively promoting destination weddings, offering heritage venues, royal palaces, and scenic natural backdrops that beautifully blend tradition with elegance.The concluding day of MPTM 2025 will focus on B2B meetings between buyers and sellers, fostering meaningful collaborations with foreign tour operators and travel professionals.With the theme “Integrate, Innovate & Inspire,” MPTM 2025 will also feature curated Familiarization (FAM) Tours for delegates and participants, offering immersive first-hand experiences of the state’s iconic destinations — showcasing its natural splendor, rich culture, and archaeological marvels.MPTM 2025 promises to be a landmark event — charting new strategies for sustainable tourism growth, encouraging global partnerships, and sharing the unparalleled tourism potential of Madhya Pradesh with the world.

Moh Liya Re - New TVC of MP | Madhya Pradesh Tourism Ad 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.