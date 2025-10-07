UK’s Only AI Trade Association Selects ReadyIntelligence from Pixl8 Group

UKAI selects ReadyIntelligence by Pixl8 Group Tim Flagg, CEO, UKAI Alex Skinner, CEO, Pixl8 Group

UKAI selects ReadyIntelligence from Pixl8, marking a major step in advancing knowledge, insight and operations for the UK’s AI sector.

ReadyIntelligence enables us to harness our data and content, deliver context-aware insight, and help our members access the most relevant information quickly and responsibly.” — Tim Flagg, CEO of UKAI

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UKAI the trade association for AI businesses across the UK, the nation’s only trade association dedicated to the UK AI sector, has selected ReadyIntelligence, the AI knowledge and data platform from Pixl8 Group, to drive its operations and strategic insights. This has been complemented by the adoption of Pixl8’s ReadyMembership platform to support UKAI’s expanding network.

UKAI represents businesses across the AI sector, providing a unified voice, shaping dialogue with government, and helping to ensure that the UK remains at the forefront of this transformative technology globally. It brings together businesses of all sizes from startups to industry leaders and serves as the bridge between policymakers and the AI community. The association champions collaboration among industry, academia and government, and drives the creation of the infrastructure, talent, public understanding and ethical frameworks needed for a thriving AI ecosystem.

“UKAI chose ReadyIntelligence to bring clarity and impact to our growing body of knowledge,” said Tim Flagg, CEO of UKAI. “The platform enables us to harness our data and content, deliver context-aware insight, and help our members access the most relevant information quickly and responsibly.”

ReadyIntelligence is engineered to address one of the biggest challenges facing organisations today: transforming complex and disconnected knowledge into actionable insight. It connects seamlessly with existing systems and content, understands queries within context, and delivers cited, permission-aware responses. Unlike generic AI tools, it is purpose built for trust, adaptability and intelligent operations.

“UKAI’s selection of ReadyIntelligence is both an affirmation and a signal,” said Alex Skinner, Chief Executive Officer at Pixl8 Group. “It shows how organisations of all kinds, from associations to enterprises, can use AI-powered knowledge platforms to cut through complexity, deliver trusted insight and create real strategic advantage.”

Over the coming months, UKAI will use ReadyIntelligence to recommend relevant events and reports, surface insights from its growing content library, and improve how members and stakeholders discover the information that matters most. By adopting ReadyIntelligence, UKAI becomes one of the first national trade associations to embed AI powered knowledge at its operational core. This signals a broader opportunity for mission driven organisations, businesses and institutions to adopt AI in a responsible and future ready way.

About UKAI

UKAI, the trade association for AI businesses across the UK, represents businesses in the AI sector, providing a unified voice, shaping dialogue with government, and helping ensure that the UK remains at the forefront of this transformative technology globally. UKAI brings together businesses of all sizes from startups to industry leaders and acts as the bridge between policymakers and the AI community. It champions evidence-based regulation, ethical and responsible AI development, public engagement, infrastructure and talent building, and the global positioning of UK AI innovation.

About Pixl8 Group

Pixl8 Group is a London-based digital technology consultancy that operates globally. We build smart, scalable platforms for ambitious, mission-driven organisations. Our flagship products include ReadyMembership, an all-in-one platform combining CRM, website, events, and email, and ReadyIntelligence, an AI-powered solution that unlocks insight from organisational knowledge and data. From automation to personalisation, we help clients streamline operations, embrace innovation, and deliver digital experiences that drive real, measurable impact.

