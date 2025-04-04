Pixl8 Group Acquires Horisk Leslie Development Limited, Strengthening Digital Platform Offering

Pixl8 Group acquires Horisk Leslie Development, enhancing its digital platform services for membership and non-profit organisations.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pixl8 Group, the leading supplier of digital platforms to membership associations, not-for-profit organisations, unions, and regulatory bodies, today announced the acquisition of Horisk Leslie Development Limited, an established digital services provider with extensive experience in the membership, local government and not for profit sectors.

The strategic acquisition will see Horisk Leslie's founders and their team join Pixl8, creating additional service delivery capacity for the combined entity's growing global customer base.

"We're thrilled to welcome the Horisk Leslie team to Pixl8," said Alex Skinner, CEO of Pixl8 Group. "Their established expertise with our open source platforms, which they've successfully implemented for their own clients over several years, makes this a natural fit. The cultural alignment between our organisations has been evident through our close collaboration, and we're excited about the enhanced capabilities this brings to our mutual clients."

Horisk Leslie has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality digital solutions specifically tailored to the unique needs of their customers. Their team brings valuable additional expertise that will complement Pixl8's existing service offerings.

Brian Horisk's AI credentials will be a significant asset in this acquisition, substantially strengthening the team delivering projects with Pixl8's ReadyIntelligence AI platform.

Additionally, Iain Leslie brings his considerable experience as a technical consultant and architect with proven expertise in delivering challenging technical projects and developing SaaS products

“I am delighted personally and for our team to be joining the Pixl8 Group.” said Iain Leslie “We have been building solutions for our clients on Pixl8’s open source platforms for a number of years and look forward to working more closely with the wider Pixl8 team. This is a great opportunity for us to strengthen our offering to our existing clients and to bring our expertise into Pixl8 to benefit the wider group’s clients as well.”

Brian Horisk said "After almost 25 years running a web development business, I’m really pleased to be bringing our experienced team into a larger organisation. This move opens up fantastic new opportunities for our existing customers, providing them with access to greater resources and expertise. It’s also an exciting step for our team, offering fresh challenges and career growth within a larger business. We’re looking forward to this next chapter and continuing to deliver innovative digital solutions."

The acquisition represents a significant step in Pixl8's growth strategy, reinforcing its position as the market leader in digital transformation for membership organisations. Clients of both companies will benefit from expanded resources, deeper technical expertise, and an even stronger commitment to delivering innovative digital solutions.

For more information about Pixl8 Group and its services, visit https://pixl8.com

About Pixl8 Group

Pixl8 Group is a London-based digital technology consultancy that operates globally we build smart, scalable platforms for ambitious, mission-driven organisations. Our flagship products include ReadyMembership, an all-in-one platform combining CRM, website, events, and email, and Ready Intelligence, an AI-powered solution that unlocks insight from organisational knowledge and data. From automation to personalisation, we help clients streamline operations, embrace innovation, and deliver digital experiences that drive real, measurable impact.

About Horisk Leslie Development Limited

Horisk Leslie Development Limited delivers bespoke digital solutions with 24 years of expertise in developing management systems, databases, CRM, e-commerce and online booking systems. As trusted suppliers on government frameworks, they create business-critical, user-friendly systems for clients including the Scottish Parliament, Scottish Government, Historic Environment Scotland, National Museums of Scotland, Scotland's Charity Regulator, the Scottish SPCA and the University of St Andrews.

