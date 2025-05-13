Pixl8 Group Launches ReadyIntelligence: AI Platform to Unlock Organisational Knowledge and Deliver Trusted Answers

ReadyIntelligence - unlocking organisational knowledge

Pixl8 Group launches a new powerful technology-agnostic AI platform that unlocks the full value of organisations’ content.

ReadyIntelligence gives organisations a secure way to unlock valuable information hidden in documents, systems or files. It provides clear, contextual answers grounded in their trusted content.” — Alex Skinner, CEO, Pixl8 Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- *Plug In. Ask. Answered. Meet ReadyIntelligence AI*

Pixl8 Group has launched ReadyIntelligence, a powerful AI platform built for organisations where knowledge and data are central to their services, operations, or competitive edge. Designed to unlock the full value of internal content, ReadyIntelligence transforms complex, hard-to-find information into clear, trustworthy answers, helping teams work smarter and act faster.

For many organisations, critical knowledge is buried in policy documents, meeting minutes, webinar recordings, and years of accumulated content. ReadyIntelligence changes that—turning disconnected files into a connected source of insight that members and staff can actually use.

“Organisations know their knowledge is valuable, but their members and teams can’t always get to it—because it’s hidden in PDFs, systems, or file shares,” said Alex Skinner, CEO of Pixl8 Group. “ReadyIntelligence gives them a secure way to unlock that knowledge, providing clear, contextual answers grounded in their own trusted content.”

Bringing organisational knowledge to life—securely and transparently:

ReadyIntelligence searches an organisation’s private content to deliver direct, source-cited answers. Every result links to the relevant section of a document, timestamp in a video, or internal reference point, and suggests follow-up questions to guide users further. Designed with governance in mind, every answer respects user permissions and organisational policies, preserving both privacy and reputation. There's no guesswork, no hallucinations—just answers people can rely on.

It also connects with the platforms organisations already use, unifying knowledge across CRM, CMS, and other core systems, without adding complexity.

A trusted, flexible path to AI adoption:

Pixl8 developed ReadyIntelligence for mission-driven organisations that want to explore AI in a way that’s responsible, strategic, and aligned to their needs. It’s quick to deploy, technology-agnostic, and supports a phased rollout—starting internally before extending to wider audiences.

“Leaders tell us they’re excited by AI’s potential but want clarity, not complexity,” Skinner said. “They’re not chasing shiny tools—they’re looking for trusted solutions that connect with the systems, content, and teams they already rely on.”

And as AI evolves, so does ReadyIntelligence. Its modular, future-proof design adapts to emerging technologies and changing organisational needs—so you can keep pace without starting over.

“AI adoption doesn’t have to be all-or-nothing,” Skinner added. “We’ve designed ReadyIntelligence to give organisations control over their data, their implementation, and their journey—while finally making their knowledge work for them.”

Find out more at readyintelligence.com



About Pixl8 Group

Pixl8 Group is a London-based digital technology consultancy that operates globally. We build smart, scalable platforms for ambitious, mission-driven organisations. Our flagship products include ReadyMembership, an all-in-one platform combining CRM, website, events, and email, and ReadyIntelligence, an AI-powered solution that unlocks insight from organisational knowledge and data. From automation to personalisation, we help clients streamline operations, embrace innovation, and deliver digital experiences that drive real, measurable impact.

