Lynxspring Announces Recipients of 2025 Partner Excellence and Achievement Awards

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lynxspring , Inc., ( https://www.lynxspring.com ) a premier manufacturer, developer, and provider of open automation, integration, and data management solutions for intelligent buildings, equipment, and device-to-enterprise integration, announced last week at its 2025 Partner Conference the recipients of the 2025 Partner Excellence and Achievement Awards, recognizing outstanding partners and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and performance in delivering Lynxspring-powered building automation and integration solutions.Lynxspring has long celebrated excellence among its partners—organizations and professionals who consistently deliver exceptional customer experiences, drive innovation, and uphold the highest standards of performance and collaboration. The Partner Excellence and Achievement Awards highlight those who exemplify Lynxspring’s commitment to advancing open systems, interoperability, and intelligent building solutions.“Our partners are at the heart of everything we do,” said Marc Petock, Vice President, and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Lynxspring. “These awards recognize their dedication, creativity, and leadership in bringing Lynxspring solutions to life. When our partners achieve excellence—so do we.”The 2025 award recipients represent the very best in solution delivery, creativity, leadership, and customer impact across the Lynxspring ecosystem.2025 Partner Excellence and Achievement Award RecipientsPartner LongevityRecognizing partners with the longest-standing commitment and collaboration with Lynxspring.Presented To: L-M Service Company Inc.Rising StarRecognizing new partners (within one year) who have demonstrated ambition and momentum in adopting Lynxspring products, solutions, and services.Presented To: Veregy, LLC and Gulf States AutomationPartner LeadershipAwarded to partners achieving the largest revenue growth while expanding their use of Lynxspring solutions to meet evolving business needs.Presented To: Static Air and CM3 Building SolutionsAchieverRecognizing organizations that have fully embraced the JENEsys Edgeproduct line to deliver consistent and unified customer experiences.Presented To: DMS Automation, LLC, and USA Mechanical & Energy ServicesJENEsys EdgeUse CaseHonoring standout implementations where JENEsys Edgecontrollers served as the primary control or integration solution across commercial, retail, or equipment applications.Presented To: FSM Controls, LLC, FSG Smart Buildings, and Trane – Dallas, TXLynxspring Spirit AwardRecognizing individual partners who embody the Lynxspring spirit—driving customer satisfaction, loyalty, and organizational excellence while exemplifying commitment to Lynxspring solutions.Presented To: Jacob Jackson, Aptitude: Intelligent Integration and Hanxin Sun, Static AirPublic/Federal ImpactRecognizing partners who have successfully delivered and supported projects within federal, state, and local government sectors using Lynxspring technologies.Presented To: Chinook Systems, Inc.Valuable Voice and FeedbackHonoring partners who have provided continual product feedback, serving as vital references for innovation, improvement, and development within Lynxspring’s portfolio.Presented To: Boland Trane Services, Inc.Partner-Created Solution or ServiceRecognizing partners who have created original offerings or services that incorporate Lynxspring technologies to deliver new market value.Presented To: Jeremy Richmond, MSI Evolved“These award recipients truly represent the innovation, collaboration, and commitment that make the Lynxspring partner community so powerful,” added Petock. “Their work not only strengthens Lynxspring but also advances the entire smart building and integration ecosystem.”About Lynxspring, Inc.One Platform. Many Possibilities.Founded in 2002, and embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports edge-to-cloud solutions and IP technology that create smarter buildings, smarter equipment, and smarter solutions.The company's technologies, solutions and services provide connectivity, control, integration, interoperability, data access, modeling, and visualization enabling users to achieve operational and business outcomes.The versatility, functionality, and broad scope of the company’s solutions portfolio, combined with its extensive domain knowledge of the built environment, make it a powerful and economical solution for system integrators, building owners and operators, consultants, and equipment manufacturers. Lynxspring's solutions are deployed in millions of square feet of commercial and government settings throughout the United States and internationally.Contact:Marc PetockVice President, Chief Marketing & Communications OfficerLynxspring, Inc.+1 816-347-3500marc.petock@lynxspring.com

