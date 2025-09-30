Lynxspring Partner Conference Opens with Major Product Launches, Partnerships, and Strategic Announcements

Today’s announcements underscore our commitment to openness, innovation, and empowering our partners with the solutions, tools and technologies they need to succeed in a rapidly changing market.” — Marc Petock, VP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Lynxspring

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kansas City, MO – September 30, 2025 – -- Lynxspring , Inc., ( https://www.lynxspring.com ) a premier manufacturer, developer, and provider of open, software and hardware platforms for smarter buildings, building controls, automation and device-to-cloud integration, kicked off its Partner Conference today in Kansas City, Missouri, bringing together industry leaders, partners, and technology innovators to “Rethink the Possibilities” in building automation and data management. The event opened with several major product announcements, strategic partnerships, and solution advancements that reinforce Lynxspring’s role as a leader in open, interoperable, and future-ready smart building technologies and solutions.Lynxspring AnnouncementsJENEsys Edge634Lynxspring announced the general market release of the JENEsys Edge 634, its next-generation, native, embedded Niagara Frameworkcontroller. Purpose-built for the built environment and equipment control, the 634 delivers higher performance, speed, reliability, and is AI and E2E ready—empowering integrators, building owners, and operators to take on today’s complex control and data challenges.OnyxxWall Module EnhancementsNew features for the Onyxx Wall Module now include CO₂ sensing and heating setpoint functionality. With these additions, the module can function as a thermostat and seamlessly integrate with all JENEsys Edge controllers.JENEsys EdgeToolset – One Toolset. Every Stage. Complete Control.Lynxspring introduced the JENEsys Edge Toolset, a comprehensive suite designed to manage an entire project—from specification and estimating through commissioning and handover. Built around the JENEsys Edge family, the toolset ensures consistency, efficiency, and reliability across every stage of the job.E2E AdvancementsThe latest release of Lynxspring’s Edge-to-Enterprise (E2E) solution now includes:• Adoption of Haystack 5 and integration of an AI Agent for data modeling• Expanded reporting and notification features• Integrations with Energy Management Systems and carbon emissions technologies• Support for select LoRaWAN devices• New charting and visualization capabilitiesPartnership AnnouncementsSmart Buildings Academy (SBA)Lynxspring announced a new partnership with Smart Buildings Academy (SBA), a leading provider of online BAS training and skill assessment. Through this collaboration, Lynxspring will add SBA’s trusted training programs to its solution portfolio—helping companies and professionals expand BAS knowledge, sharpen technical skills, and improve profitability. This partnership underscores our commitment to advancing the education of our partners and the broader industry,” said Lynxspring executives. Together, Lynxspring and SBA are building a stronger, smarter, and more capable BAS community.Veea & Lynxspring CollaborationStrategic partner Veea Inc. (Nasdaq: VEEA) unveiled a powerful new ecosystem pairing of MetaLynx ™, its fully distributed, intelligent edge-to-cloud platform with Lynxspring’s Independent Data Layer (IDL) powered by E2E. This joint offering enables scalable, secure, AI-enabled smart environments with real-time utility across buildings, campuses, cities, and farms. By combining advanced edge-to-cloud containerization with operational efficiency, this collaboration accelerates decarbonization, smart city adoption, and agritech innovation—while reducing reliance on centralized cloud infrastructures.NiagaraModsNiagara Mods unveiled Reflow 2, the next generation UI platform for building automation, to the Lynxspring partner and customer communities. Reflow 2 centers on an extensible plug-in architecture that opens integrations to third-party data and applications, paired with a simple yet powerful configuration manager and bind-anywhere point mapping for granular control and faster setup. Advanced theming, including one-click light/dark modes, delivers polished, brand-consistent interfaces in minutes. Day-to-day authoring and deployment are streamlined through modular projects with draft/publish workflows, a redesigned block editor, a new canvas editor for interactive pages, and a simplified file manager for station assets. With full internationalization and scalable design, Reflow 2 supports everything from single sites to global portfolios. General availability is approaching, with new capabilities rolling out regularly thereafter.Unity Data Flow SolutionsUnity Data Flow Solutions was highlighted as a key technology partner in advancing Lynxspring’s mission of open, interoperable, and data-driven building automation. Together, Lynxspring and Unity Data Flow Solutions are enabling more seamless data exchange, streamlined workflows, and greater interoperability across systems—empowering integrators and building owners to unlock even more value from their operational data.Leadership“Today’s announcements underscore our commitment to openness, innovation, and empowering our partners with the solutions, tools and technologies they need to succeed in a rapidly changing market,” said Marc Petock, Vice President, and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Lynxspring. “From next-generation controllers and edge-to-enterprise data management to expanded training and new partnerships, we are rethinking what’s possible—helping our ecosystem deliver smarter, more efficient, and future-ready buildings.”About Lynxspring, Inc.One Platform. Many Possibilities.Founded in 2002, and embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports edge-to-cloud solutions and IP technology that create smarter buildings, smarter equipment, and smarter solutions.The company's technologies, solutions and services provide connectivity, control, integration, interoperability, data access, modeling, and visualization enabling users to achieve operational and business outcomes.The versatility, functionality, and broad scope of the company’s solutions portfolio, combined with its extensive domain knowledge of the built environment, make it a powerful and economical solution for system integrators, building owners and operators, consultants, and equipment manufacturers. Lynxspring's solutions are deployed in millions of square feet of commercial and government settings throughout the United States and internationally.

