Lynxspring Releases Next-Generation JENEsys® Edge 634 IP Controller

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lynxspring , Inc., ( https://www.lynxspring.com ) a premier manufacturer, developer, and provider of open automation, integration, and data management solutions for intelligent buildings, equipment, and device-to-enterprise integration, today announced the release of its next-generation Niagara-embedded controller, the JENEsysEdge 634.The JENEsys Edge 634 marks a major milestone in Lynxspring’s Niagara-native, embedded portfolio. Purpose-built for today’s intelligent buildings and equipment, yet engineered with tomorrow’s demands in mind, the controller delivers greater performance, speed, and reliability. Designed to be both AI-Ready and E2E-Ready, it enables not just system control but secure, trusted data at the edge—data that can seamlessly power analytics, visualization, and AI workflows all the way to the cloud.“The JENEsysEdge 634 represents a major leap forward,” said Marc Petock, Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Lynxspring. “It’s not just about controlling systems—it’s about enabling secure, trusted data that drives intelligence and outcomes across the built environment. With more power, more scalability, and more openness, this controller is built for today and ready for tomorrow.”Expanding Niagara Choice: One Tool, Nine OptionsWith the release of the 634, Lynxspring now offers nine different Niagara-native, embedded controllers, giving the Niagara community an unmatched breadth of choice. This “one tool, nine options” strategy allows integrators, OEMs, and building owners to match the right controller to the right application while using the same programming environment—Niagara Workbench. The result is simplified training, faster deployment, and reduced cost and complexity across projects and portfolios.JENEsys Edge 634: What Sets It ApartThe JENEsys Edge 634 delivers:• Performance & Scale – Increased processing power and memory to handle complex applications and large integrations without compromise.• Onboard I/O – 34 built-in points with expandable options for flexibility.• Edge-to-Cloud Connectivity – Secure, scalable data access from field devices to analytics platforms and AI engines.• Cybersecurity & Reliability – Hardened, industrial-grade design with robust cybersecurity features.• Openness – Native support for BACnet, Modbus, MQTT, and more.At the heart of the 634 is Lynxspring’s new LSM2 multi-core module, which consolidates advanced computing, graphics, storage, and connectivity into a single high-performance unit. This enables fast boot times, quicker station loads, and a strong foundation for AI-driven, edge-based intelligence.AI-Ready. E2E-Ready. Future-Ready.• AI-Ready: The 634 has the horsepower to run AI applications natively at the edge—eliminating delays and cloud dependency.• E2E-Ready: Fully integrated with Lynxspring’s E2E OT data management and IDL platform, the controller comes embedded with all necessary elements to connect, sync, and scale.• Compact & Rugged: A modular design with robust connectivity and flexible licensing ensures performance, reliability, and enterprise simplicity.Positioning for the Future“Buildings are no longer just about HVAC, lighting, or access control—they’re about data,” added Petock. “The JENEsys Edge 634 enables owners and operators to unlock predictive maintenance, energy optimization, tenant experience, and financial insights with clean, trusted data. This controller positions our customers and partners for the future of intelligent, connected buildings.”For more information, visit www.lynxspring.com About Lynxspring, Inc.One Platform. Many Possibilities.Founded in 2002, and embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports edge-to-cloud solutions and IP technology that create smarter buildings, smarter equipment, and smarter solutions.The company's technologies, solutions and services provide connectivity, control, integration, interoperability, data access, modeling, and visualization enabling users to achieve operational and business outcomes.The versatility, functionality, and broad scope of the company’s solutions portfolio, combined with its extensive domain knowledge of the built environment, make it a powerful and economical solution for system integrators, building owners and operators, consultants, and equipment manufacturers. Lynxspring's solutions are deployed in millions of square feet of commercial and government settings throughout the United States and internationally.Contact:Marc PetockVice President, Chief Marketing & Communications OfficerLynxspring, Inc.+1 816-347-3500marc.petock@lynxspring.com

