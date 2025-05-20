amaise To Enter U.S. Market, Appoints Klauser To Run North America Market

Darren Klauser joins amaise

Former Industry CEO, Darren Klauser, Joins amaise, the Agentic AI Solution for Bodily Injury Insurance Claims

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on the platform’s proven success in AI based injury claims resolution, amaise announced, today, that it is entering the U.S. insurance claims tech market. In addition, the company announced publicly that Darren Klauser has joined to lead amaise in the U.S. and Canada.amaise is an agentic AI platform purpose-built for bodily injury claims that helps insurance adjusters accurately resolve claims in a fraction of the time. By empowering adjusters with actionable, evidence‑based recommendations within minutes, amaise helps carriers close claims faster and fairer—before claims escalate to litigation and balloon in cost.‍“The Board and I are very excited to welcome Darren to amaise. Darren has an impressive track record of developing and growing market leading technology businesses that service the insurance sector, and those experiences will serve amaise well as the company moves into its next phase of growth” says Achim Kohli, CEO of amaise.As the former CEO of Ontellus and General Manager of the Americas Insurance Division of DXC Technology, a Fortune 500 (NYSE: DXC) end-to-end IT services company, Darren is well equipped to take amaise into the next era of automation and data intelligence in the insurance industry. “amaise has solved a problem for one of industry's biggest pain points in bodily injury which is one of the most complex and underserved areas in claims.,” says Darren Klauser. “amaise, has built an agentic AI platform that turns unstructured, medical-heavy claims into clear, actionable intelligence—fully chat interactive and with full compliance. It is a strong for U.S. insurers searching for solutions to expedite claims handling.”‍“Entry into the U.S. marks a milestone in the history of our company,” said Achim Kohli, “amaise looks to build off of the momentum it has created in Europe with many successful insurance carriers utilizing the solution and more than 12 million medical records ingested.”‍Industry data suggests that U.S. insurers are taking 2x longer and are paying 6x higher severity costs for Commercial auto bodily injury claims when an attorney is involved vs comparable claims. If the claim gets litigated, it’s 4x longer and 12x higher. Insurers are looking to reduce claims settlement close times swiftly and fairly to help avoid continued increasing litigation rates and the rising nuclear verdicts. Additionally, insurers are struggling to properly provide adequate disclosure notice of large loss claims.amaise looks to build off of the momentum it has created in Europe with more many successful insurance carriers utilizing the solution and more than 12 million medical records ingested.The news comes on the heels of a recent announcement of the amaise partnership with Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards program for technology providers that are bringing novel solutions to the P&C industry.About amaiseamaise is an AI-powered platform that analyzes bodily injury insurance claims and life insurance underwriting with precision and empowers your experts to act fast and accurately. With amaise’s agenticAI Platform, insurance carriers, TPAs, IMEs, and law firms are revolutionizing how they manage bodily injury claims and underwriting processes. Whether it’s motor liability, workers' compensation, life underwriting, or medical malpractice claims, amaise delivers actionable intelligence that drives measurable results.amaisehello@amaise.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.