Finalto selects eflow Global to strengthen trade surveillance and best execution monitoring

Finalto selected eflow after evaluating multiple providers, choosing its integrated regulatory technology to enhance operational efficiency.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finalto , a global financial services provider specialising in liquidity, risk management and world-class financial technology, has selected eflow Global ’s regulatory technology to consolidate and enhance its trade surveillance and best execution processes.The integration allows Finalto to use a single, unified platform, streamlining data management, improving the detection of suspicious activity, and supporting scalable, insight-led compliance operations. eflow’s technology delivers a best-in-class solution for trade surveillance and best execution monitoring, ensuring Finalto meets stringent regulatory standards and MiFID II controls, while reducing operational workload for their compliance team.Finalto’s selection of eflow’s technology was driven by the system’s reliability, comprehensive functionality, and ability to offer a fully integrated regulatory solution. The system also simplifies and streamlines daily procedures by consolidating multiple data files into a single, easy-to-manage workflow, improving both reporting accuracy and operational efficiency.Paul Groves, CEO of Finalto, commented: “As a market leader serving clients worldwide and providing liquidity in thousands of financial markets, Finalto is strengthening its surveillance and execution oversight with eflow’s cloud-based platform, delivering advanced trade surveillance and analytics with robust MiFID II controls and comprehensive records.”Ben Parker, CEO of eflow Global, added: “Finalto operates at the highest level of complexity, providing liquidity across thousands of global markets and managing risk at scale. Its sophistication and reach make it a natural fit for eflow, as our technology is built to support firms with the most demanding compliance and surveillance needs. By consolidating all of Finalto’s trade surveillance and best execution processes into a single, integrated platform, we’re helping the firm manage vast amounts of data with precision, improve anomaly detection, and ensure compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.”ENDSAbout FinaltoFinalto is an innovative prime brokerage that provides bespoke liquidity and fintech solutions. Our award-winning technology and expertise enable us to deliver effective, flexible service to a wide range of institutional clients globally, personalised to suit their needs. We deliver best-in-class pricing, execution and prime broker solutions across multiple assets, including CFDs on Equities, Indices, Commodities, Cryptos and rolling spot FX, Precious and Base Metals, and bespoke products such as NDFs.For further information please contact marketing.requests@finalto.com.About eflow GlobalFounded in 2004, eflow Global provides financial firms with technology solutions to help them comply with their regulatory requirements in a more streamlined, efficient and robust way. It offers award-winning solutions for market abuse surveillance, best execution, transaction-cost analysis, transaction reporting and eComms surveillance.The company currently services over 140 clients across five continents, providing both buy-side and sell-side firms with highly configurable digital tools that are designed to keep them compliant and competitive in this ever-changing regulatory landscape. eflow’s regulatory solutions are delivered through a PATH, a unique digital ecosystem that offers the speed, convenience and efficiency of off-the-shelf software, combined with a level of customisation that is typically only associated with a bespoke platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.