IDLETECHS OPENS DANISH SUBSIDIARY

Today, Idletechs AS, deeptech industrial AI solutions developer, announced that it is accelerating its international growth by opening a subsidiary in Denmark.

TRONDHEIM, NORWAY, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Idletechs AS, deeptech industrial AI solutions developer, announced that it is accelerating its international growth by opening a subsidiary in Herning, Denmark.

Founded in Norway, Idletechs has added new European customers and sees great demand for Idletechs AI/ML solutions especially in European industrial sector. The Danish subsidiary will expand the reach of the company to meet the demands of the companies and organizations, which are building solutions using Idletechs’ technology.

“Idletechs saga continues and today we are opening another new chapter. As our customer base expands to new segments, having a base in Denmark will help Idletechs to speed up the growth of the company” said Christian Landaas, Idletechs chairman. “

“We have seen great interest for Idletechs’ solutions from Denmark, so we are happy to have a local company to better support the customers here“, continues Mogens Johansen, CFO of Idletechs.

Idletechs’ machine learning technology enables creation of faster, cheaper and greener AI implementations, particularly in natural science and technology.

About Idletechs

Idletechs is a deeptech industrial AI company.

Idletechs’ solutions combine laws of nature with domain knowledge to provide actionable real-time insights from vast amounts of data. Idletechs solutions are especially suited for process, technology and science, and make the utilization of AI cost-effective, ecological, and fast. Idletechs’ customers use Idletechs models and solutions in their products in many different sectors, including e.g., metallurgy, process industry, manufacturing, shipping, pharma, and earth observation. Idletechs was founded in Norway and has now offices in Switzerland and in Denmark.

###

If you would like more information about this topic, visit www.idletechs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.