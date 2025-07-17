MARTIGNY, SWITZERLAND, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

IDLETECHS OPENS SWISS SUBSIDIARY

Today, Idletechs AS, developer of industrial AI solutions, announced that it is accelerating its international growth by opening a subsidiary Idletechs Sarl in Valais, Switzerland.

Founded in Norway, Idletechs has added new European customers and sees great demand for Idletechs AI solutions especially in European industrial sectors. The Swiss subsidiary will focus on expanding the reach of the company, and to meet the demands of the companies, which are including Idletechs’ solutions in their products.

“Today we are opening a new chapter in Idletechs history. As Idletechs’ customer base expands, having a base at the center of the Europe with good global connections will help Idletechs to speed up the growth of the company” said Christian Landaas, Idletechs chairman. “

Idletechs’ technology enables creation of new knowledge, allows for faster, cheaper and greener AI implementations, particularly in natural science and technology. It allows the users to combine prior knowledge and experience with actual measurements, to train the models cost-effectively. The resulting AI is simpler, safer, and open, as the AI models are explainable and can be understood by users.

About Idletechs

Idletechs is an industrial AI company. Idletechs’ solutions combine domain knowledge with laws of nature to provide actionable real-time insights from vast amounts of data. Idletechs solutions are especially suited for process, technology and science, and make the utilization of AI cost-effective, ecological, and fast. Idletechs’ customers use Idletechs models and solutions in their products in many different sectors, including e.g., metallurgy, process industry, manufacturing, shipping, pharma, and earth observation. Idletechs was founded in Norway and also has now office in Switzerland.

