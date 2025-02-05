A GREENER, SAFER AND EXPLAINABLE AI FOR INDUSTRIAL USE

TRONDHEIM, NORWAY, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idletechs AS, developer of industrial AI solutions, today announced that the article of Idletechs’ founder Harald Martens has been published in the Journal of Chemometrics.

The article depicts the fundamentals of Idletechs’ AI technology, which powers industrial applications in many different customer segments. Today most of the public AI discourse is centered around the LLMs and related technologies. Idletechs’ AI technology however uses minimalistic subspace models to handle the data from many diverse sources. This makes it easier to combine high dimensional data streams and complicated, slow mechanistic models to continuously train and improve in production the underlying model(s) for more accurate predictions and insights.

Idletechs’ technology enables creation of new knowledge, allows for faster, cheaper and greener AI implementations, particularly in natural science and technology. It allows the user to combine prior knowledge and experience with actual measurements, to train the models cost-effectively. The resulting AI is simpler, safer, ethical and it is not a black box, as the AI models are explainable and can be understood by users.

Noted Harald Martens, professor at NTNU and founder of Idletechs: “Today we see that creating LLM models requires vast amounts of energy and investments. We need to find solutions to build industrial AI foundation models, which are greener, cheaper, and more understandable, to truly take advantage of AI’s power in industrial environments. I am happy to present in my article on why and how Idletechs is today achieving this, and that Europe can be in the forefront of this AI research and development.”

About Idletechs

Idletechs is an industrial AI company. Idletechs’ minimalistic data modeling and technology, based on the fundamental IDLE model “Intensity measured = Displacement of Local intensity plus Error”, is especially suited for science, process, and technology, and make the utilization of AI cost-effective, ecological, and fast. Idletechs’ customers use Idletechs models and solutions in their products in many different sectors, including e.g., process industry, shipping, pharma, and space. Idletechs was founded in Norway and has also office in Switzerland.

