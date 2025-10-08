ClickFunnels $99 for 3 Months Discount Promotion Opens for New Users to Slash Pricing

ClickFunnels $99 for 3 Months discount offer

ClickFunnels launches a $99 for 3 months discount on its Scale Plan, giving new users access to its full funnel builder, CRM, and AI tools.

TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClickFunnels, a leading online sales funnel builder and marketing automation platform, has announced a new limited-time promotion allowing new users to access its Scale Plan for three months at a reduced total price of $99. The offer represents a $492 savings compared to the regular monthly rate and provides full access to ClickFunnels’ tools for building websites, funnels, online courses, and marketing campaigns.===> Click Here to Get Started with the ClickFunnels $99 Discount About the ClickFunnels $99 for 3 Months PromotionThe new promotional plan grants new customers access to ClickFunnels’ Scale Plan at a significantly discounted rate. Designed to support entrepreneurs and small business owners, this offer provides an affordable entry point for users to test ClickFunnels’ platform and begin creating digital products, lead funnels, and automated sales systems.Under this limited-time offer:- New users receive three months of full access to the Scale Plan for $99 total.- After the introductory period, the subscription automatically renews at $197/month (plus applicable taxes).- The offer includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, ensuring users can explore the platform risk-free.- Users may cancel anytime during the trial through their dashboard or by contacting support@clickfunnels.comThis promotion is available exclusively to first-time ClickFunnels users and is not valid for past or returning subscribers. Learn more here - https://khrissteven.com/clickfunnels-3months What’s Included in the ClickFunnels Discounted Scale Plan?The ClickFunnels Scale Plan, included in the $99 for 3 months promotion, provides access to a complete suite of funnel-building, automation, and online business management tools.Key features include:- Unlimited Funnels and Pages – Create and publish unlimited funnels, landing pages, and websites to capture leads and generate sales.- Five Workspaces and Team Access – Collaborate across five workspaces with up to five team members, ideal for agencies and teams managing multiple brands.- Up to 75,000 Contacts and 300,000 Emails Monthly – Manage a large contact database, automate email campaigns, and track engagement metrics directly within the platform.- Six Online Courses – Build and sell courses or digital products through integrated learning management tools.- Unlimited Custom Domains – Connect multiple brand assets under one ClickFunnels account.- AI-Powered Tools – Access AI-driven content and funnel optimization tools to improve page design, conversion rates, and campaign performance.- Priority Support – Receive enhanced customer support for faster resolution of technical and account-related inquiries.- Access to Core ClickFunnels Applications – Includes Funnel Hub, Email Workflows, Funnel Builder, Analytics, and E-Commerce features.The Scale Plan is designed to provide both beginner and experienced entrepreneurs with a unified system for managing customer journeys — from lead generation to checkout and post-sale automation. Learn more here - https://khrissteven.com/clickfunnels-3months Why ClickFunnels Introduced the $99 for 3 Months DiscountThe limited-time pricing reflects ClickFunnels’ ongoing strategy to make digital business creation more accessible to first-time entrepreneurs and small business owners navigating the shift to online commerce.By lowering the entry cost temporarily, the company aims to allow new users to explore the full capabilities of its platform — including website hosting, email marketing, sales funnel automation, and e-commerce tools — without requiring long-term financial commitment.This initiative also aligns with growing industry trends, as more businesses adopt funnel-based marketing and automation to offset rising ad costs and improve conversion efficiency. ClickFunnels’ pricing model continues to evolve to meet these demands while maintaining scalability for users seeking to expand into larger customer bases or introduce recurring revenue systems.==> Get 3 Months Of ClickFunnels Best Plan For $99 Promotion Eligibility, Duration, and Cancellation PolicyThe ClickFunnels $99 for 3 Months discount offer is open exclusively to new customers who have not previously held a paid ClickFunnels account. The promotion is being made available for a limited time and may conclude without prior notice once the enrollment cap is reached.During the promotional period, new users gain unrestricted access to all features available under the Scale Plan.After the three-month term, accounts automatically renew at the standard rate of $197 per month, plus applicable taxes. Customers retain full control over their subscription and can cancel at any time through their account dashboard or by contacting support@clickfunnels.comThe promotion also includes ClickFunnels’ 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing participants to evaluate the platform risk-free during the first month. Any cancellations processed within that window are eligible for a full refund, subject to ClickFunnels’ standard refund terms.This temporary pricing structure provides a lower barrier of entry for individuals and small businesses looking to test the company’s complete marketing and sales system, including its funnel builder, CRM, email automations, and analytics. Learn more here - https://khrissteven.com/clickfunnels-3months Worthy Mentions: Key ClickFunnels Features for BeginnersBeyond its flagship funnel-building system, ClickFunnels provides a range of tools designed to support new entrepreneurs and small business owners as they build an online presence. The platform emphasizes simplicity, allowing users to focus on strategy and growth rather than technical setup.Notable features include:- Drag-and-Drop Funnel Builder: Enables beginners to design complete marketing funnels — including landing pages, order forms, and upsells — without any coding knowledge.- Funnel Templates and Blueprints: Offers hundreds of pre-built funnel templates for different industries, helping users launch faster with proven designs.- Analytics Dashboard: Displays conversion rates, page performance, and visitor data in real time, allowing users to make data-informed decisions.- Integrated Payment Systems: Supports Stripe, PayPal, and other gateways for seamless checkout and order management.- Email and SMS Automation: Allows users to schedule follow-ups, nurture leads, and automate communication directly within the platform.- AI-Powered Copy Suggestions: The new AI tools assist with writing headlines, email sequences, and ad copy to optimize marketing efforts.- Course and Membership Hosting: Users can create and sell online courses or subscription-based products without third-party integrations.- Community Support and Tutorials: Step-by-step guides, webinars, and onboarding resources are available to help new users navigate ClickFunnels confidently.===> To Get Started with the ClickFunnels $99 Discount, Click Here About ClickFunnelsClickFunnels is a digital marketing and sales automation platform (under Etison LLC) founded in 2014 by Russell Brunson and Todd Dickerson. The platform enables businesses to create and manage sales funnels, automate customer journeys, and build websites and online stores without requiring technical expertise.With more than 100,000 active users worldwide, ClickFunnels has become one of the most recognized tools for digital entrepreneurs and marketing professionals. Its software integrates lead capture, page design, payment processing, and email automation into a single unified dashboard.The platform also includes AI-powered workflow tools, membership and course hosting, and integrations with major payment processors and CRM systems. ClickFunnels continues to expand its ecosystem through ongoing updates and training resources for entrepreneurs.This press release is an independent publication by KhrisDigital and is not affiliated with or endorsed by ClickFunnels, LLC. The information provided is for general informational purposes only and reflects publicly available details about the ClickFunnels pricing promotion at the time of writing. Readers are encouraged to verify terms, pricing, and availability directly through the official ClickFunnels website.

