GoHighLevel Cyber Monday Begins as Black Friday 50% Discount Offer Ends for 2025

GoHighLevel Cyber Week Sale

HighLevel Cyber Week 2025 begins at 50% off for every new user worldwide.

Too many businesses juggle five tools to do one job. GoHighLevel replaces them all, simplifying marketing, saving money, and scaling smarter. This is your opportunity to leverage the right way.” — HighLevel SaaS expert

FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As of today, Monday, December 1, 2025, the HighLevel Cyber Monday extension is live, providing a discounted entry point for new GoHighLevel users to use the platform’s CRM, funnel builder, automation, AI tools, and communication features at half of the regular monthly rate, while existing customers gain access to limited-time upgrade, annual, and add-on pricing options.==> To Get The HighLevel Cyber Monday Discount Promo, Please Click Here The main Black Friday promotion has ended, and a dedicated Cyber Monday extension just started from Monday, December 1, 2025, through Sunday, December 7, 2025, via separate holiday campaigns.The 2025 Cyber Monday offer provides a discounted entry point for new GoHighLevel users to test the platform’s CRM, funnel builder, automation, AI tools, and communication features at half of the regular monthly rate, while existing users gain access to limited-time upgrade, annual, and add-on pricing options.Cyber Monday 2025: 50% Off for New GoHighLevel UsersDuring Cyber Week 2025, new GoHighLevel users who create a paid account through the Cyber Monday promotion page receive 50% off their first three months on any of the platform’s three primary plans.New customer Cyber Monday pricing:HighLevel Starter Plan- Regular price: $97 per month- Cyber Monday price: $48.50 per month for the first 3 monthsHighLevel Unlimited Plan- Regular price: $297 per month- Cyber Week price: $148.50 per month for the first 3 monthsHighLevel Pro / SaaS Plan- Regular price: $497 per month- Cyber Week price: $248.50 per month for the first 3 monthsAfter the three promotional billing cycles, accounts continue at standard GoHighLevel pricing unless the user changes plan, switches to an annual option, or cancels in line with the company’s subscription terms.Unlike regular sign-ups that begin with a conventional 14-day or 30-day trial, several Cyber Monday-focused landing pages emphasize that this 2025 promotion offers three full months at a discounted rate with full feature access, rather than a short trial window with limited time for testing. Learn more here: https://khrissteven.com/gohighlevel-cyberweek What New Users Can Access Under the Cyber Week OfferNew customers taking advantage of the Cyber Week 2025 discount receive access to the full GoHighLevel platform, which consolidates multiple marketing and CRM tools into a single system.Across the included plans, features commonly highlighted in Cyber Week breakdowns include:- CRM & Contact Management – Centralized lead and client profiles, pipelines, and SmartLists.- Funnels & Websites – Drag-and-drop builder for landing pages, funnels, and multi-page sites, with split-testing options for optimization.- Email & SMS Automation – Visual workflow builder for email campaigns, two-way SMS/MMS messaging, and follow-up sequences.- Calendars & Appointment Scheduling – Integrated calendar tools for bookings, reminders, and team scheduling.- Reputation Management – Review request and monitoring tools to help businesses manage ratings across platforms.- Memberships & Courses – Options for hosting digital products, gated content, and online programs.- AI Tools – AI-assisted content generation, conversation tools, and workflow support in selected areas of the platform.The Cyber Week promotional materials frame the discounted three-month period as a practical runway for new users to move funnels, migrate contacts, build automations, and onboard client accounts while evaluating whether GoHighLevel can replace multiple standalone tools in their existing tech stack.==> Sign up or get your discount at https://www.gohighlevel.com/cyber-monday/ Holiday Opportunities for Existing GoHighLevel UsersWhile the 50% discount on the first three months is focused on new accounts, GoHighLevel’s broader Black Friday and Cyber Week 2025 campaign also includes structured offers for existing users who wish to upgrade or adjust their current subscriptions.Independent breakdowns of the 2025 holiday deals describe several upgrade paths, typically based on the customer’s current plan:- Users on the $97/month Starter plan may be able to move to the $297/month Unlimited plan with temporary pricing that lowers the first three months of the higher plan to approximately $148.50/month.- Users on the $297/month Unlimited plan may have access to upgrades into the $497/month Pro / SaaS plan, with reduced pricing for the first three months of the upgraded tier.- Users on monthly plans may also see options to convert to annual plans at a discount, sometimes described as offering an effective “12 months of access for the cost of 9 months,” depending on the specific configuration chosen.In addition to core plan upgrades, GoHighLevel’s holiday campaigns often include annual plan discounts and add-on bundle savings. Recent 2025 coverage notes:- Up to approximately 25% off selected annual plans.- Add-on bundles that scale in discount value when multiple add-ons are purchased (for example, one, two, or three add-ons at increasing percentage discounts).- Add-ons frequently mentioned in these contexts include HIPAA features, white-label mobile apps, premium support, and communication tools such as - - - - - WhatsApp integrations.- Specific holiday offers for existing users can vary between Black Friday and Cyber Monday and are generally displayed within the user’s account dashboard, holiday emails, or official promotional pages.- AI EmployeeHow the Cyber Week Pricing Differs From Standard PlansUnder standard pricing, GoHighLevel’s primary plans are publicly listed at the following monthly rates:- Starter: $97 per month- Unlimited: $297 per month- Pro / SaaS Mode: $497 per month==> Sign up and save 50% off HighLevel Here Outside of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday window, new users typically pay full price starting from their first billing cycle or after completion of a standard free trial. Long multi-month introductory discounts of 50% across all plans are not generally offered as an ongoing option.In contrast, the 2025 Cyber Weekpromotion introduces several temporary changes:- A 50% reduced rate for the first three months for new customers on any of the three core plans.- Short-term upgrade paths for existing users, letting some accounts move into higher tiers with reduced initial pricing.- Holiday-specific annual and add-on pricing that provides larger-than-normal discounts for users who commit during the promotional period.As a result, the Cyber Week period represents a time-limited adjustment to GoHighLevel’s usual pricing framework, positioned around year-end budgeting and planning for agencies and small businesses. Learn more at https://khrissteven.com/gohighlevel-cyberweek Cyber Monday and Holiday TimelineSeveral independent coverage pages and partner breakdowns highlight a two-stage structure for GoHighLevel’s 2025 holiday promotions:Cyber Monday / Cyber Week 2025Dates: early December 2025 (commonly cited as December 1–7, 2025, in partner and affiliate articles)Focus on:Continued 50% introductory pricing for new accountsAdditional upgrade routes, including annual plan incentivesExact availability and final conditions are determined by GoHighLevel and may be updated on the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaign pages.Why the 2025 Cyber WeekPromotion Is Significant for Agencies and Small BusinessesThe 2025 Cyber Week campaign arrives at a time when many agencies and small businesses are re-evaluating their software stacks, seeking to consolidate tools for CRM, email marketing, SMS, calendar management, and funnel tracking into fewer systems. GoHighLevel positions itself as one such all-in-one alternative, aiming to reduce the need for multiple specialized platforms. Learn more at https://khrissteven.com/gohighlevel-cyberweek By offering three months at a reduced rate, GoHighLevel’s Cyber Week promotion provides a longer-than-usual test period for teams that want to:Migrate key funnels or campaigns.Move client accounts into a centralized environment.Set up automations for lead follow-up and client reporting.Evaluate AI and workflow tools within a real-world agency or business setting.For existing users, the temporary upgrade and annual pricing pathways allow some accounts to adjust their plan structure or lock in annual savings while assessing new features, such as enhanced reporting and SaaS Mode on the Pro plan.About GoHighLevelGoHighLevel is a SaaS platform designed primarily for marketing agencies, consultants, and service-based businesses. It combines CRM, funnel and website building, marketing automation, two-way messaging, phone integration, calendar scheduling, reputation management, membership hosting, and white-label capabilities into a unified system.On its higher tiers, GoHighLevel also offers SaaS Mode, allowing agencies to package and resell the platform as their own software offering, with customizable pricing and client billing structures. The company supports integrations with external applications for payments, analytics, communications, and additional marketing workflows.Headquartered in the United States, GoHighLevel serves a global user base and continues to expand its ecosystem through templates, integrations, and AI-assisted tools.About KhrisDigitalKhrisDigital is a digital marketing and software education platform founded by Khris Steven (an SEO and AI optimization consultant), focusing on helping SaaS companies, agencies, and small businesses grow through SEO, content marketing, and AI-assisted strategies rather than paid advertising alone.The site publishes independent reviews, pricing breakdowns, and implementation guides for tools such as GoHighLevel, ClickFunnels, and other CRM and funnel-building platforms, with an emphasis on practical comparisons and long-term value.KhrisDigital is an independent entity and is not affiliated with GoHighLevel, Inc. or its subsidiaries. The platform may receive referral compensation if readers choose to sign up for GoHighLevel or other products through select outbound links.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.