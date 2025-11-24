GoHighLevel Black Friday and Cyber Week 50% Off Discount Kicks Off for 2025

HighLevel Black Friday deal

GoHighLevel will run its Black Friday promo from Monday, November 24 to Sunday, November 30 (ending at 11:59 p.m. PST), it will also extend into Cyber Week.

TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoHighLevel, a leading platform used by over 500,000 businesses worldwide, has officially launched its 2025 Black Friday and Cyber Week promotions. Running from November 24 through December 7, the seasonal offer features a series of limited-time discounts for both new and existing users, including reduced pricing on subscription plans and bundled platform add-ons.===> Access The GoHighLevel Black Friday 50% Off Deal Here Designed to align with the peak business planning season, the promotion provides access to GoHighLevel’s full suite of tools at a lower cost for a limited period. The offer includes tiered discounts across monthly and annual plans, upgrade incentives, and bundled savings on high-demand add-ons such as HIPAA compliance, white-label mobile apps, and premium support.GoHighLevel Black Friday and Cyber Week Promotion DetailsGoHighLevel’s 2025 holiday pricing campaign runs in two phases:Black Friday Offer:- Starts: Monday, November 24, 2025 at 8:00 AM PST- Ends: Sunday, November 30, 2025 at 11:59 PM PSTHighLevel Cyber Week Offer:- Starts: Monday, December 1, 2025 at 12:00 AM PST- Ends: Sunday, December 7, 2025 at 11:59 PM PSTBoth phases include the following offers:For New Users- 50% off monthly plan pricing for the first three monthsFor Existing Users- 50% off when upgrading to a higher-tier plan (applies to first three months of the new plan)- 25% off annual plans (valid for a full 12-month term)Add-On Bundle DiscountsGoHighLevel is also offering promotional pricing for users purchasing optional platform add-ons. The tiered structure includes:- 25% off when purchasing any 1 add-on- 35% off when purchasing any 2 add-ons- 50% off when purchasing any 3 add-onsEligible add-ons include:- AI Employee- HIPAA Compliance Module- White-Label Mobile App- Premium Support Tier- WhatsApp Messaging Integration- WordPress Hosting PackageThese add-ons are commonly used by digital agencies, healthcare-focused providers, and enterprise users seeking extended platform functionality.How This Pricing Differs From Standard GoHighLevel PlansGoHighLevel’s usual pricing does not include these discount tiers:- Monthly subscribers typically pay full price from day one.- Plan upgrades are charged at the full difference in tier costs with no promotional offset.- Add-ons are priced individually and do not include bundling incentives or bulk discounts.- Annual plans are normally billed at the standard 12-month rate with no reduced term pricing.This promotion marks one of the most segmented and time-bound pricing events the company offers each year, providing a clear break from standard billing structures. The discounts are automatically applied only when users subscribe, upgrade, or bundle during the official promotional window. Learn more at https://khrissteven.com/ghl-bf Why GoHighLevel Is Offering the PromotionAccording to a HighLevel expert, this seasonal promotion is designed to make advanced tools more accessible to a wider range of businesses heading into 2026.“They’ve structured this year’s offer to support both new customers starting their journey and existing users scaling into higher capabilities,” said James Ross, CEO at CRMBuddy. “It’s not just a pricing discount—it’s an entry point into tools that can elevate client service, agency delivery, and automation in meaningful ways.”By aligning with the holiday season and year-end planning cycle, GoHighLevel aims to integrate its platform into businesses’ strategic budgeting and technology decisions while rewarding early upgrades and adoption.===> Get started with 50% Off https://www.gohighlevel.com/black-friday-2025 HighLevel Cyber Week Extension DetailsWhile the Black Friday promotion ends on Sunday, November 30, GoHighLevel has confirmed that identical offers will remain active during Cyber Week, running from Monday, December 1 through Sunday, December 7, 2025.All promotional terms from the Black Friday event — including discounts for new users, existing user upgrades, annual plan savings, and add-on bundles — remain in effect through the end of the Cyber Week window. The company notes that no further extensions or additional offers are planned beyond this period. Learn more here: https://khrissteven.com/ghl-bf User Segments Most Likely to BenefitGoHighLevel’s 2025 holiday promotion is structured to support diverse business types, but certain user profiles may see immediate, strategic value from the discount structure.Digital Agencies and Marketing Firms:Agencies that manage multiple client accounts stand to benefit from the white-label mobile app, premium support, and account management tools. The 50% upgrade offer enables agencies to scale to higher-tier plans without incurring immediate full-cost increases.Small Business Owners and Local Service Providers:For small businesses managing customer relationships, outreach, and scheduling, GoHighLevel provides an all-in-one CRM, automation engine, and funnel builder. The three-month introductory pricing offers a risk-reduced entry point into automation and centralized business tools.Healthcare Professionals and HIPAA-Regulated Entities:With HIPAA compliance as a discounted add-on, providers in medical, dental, wellness, and telehealth sectors can ensure regulatory adherence while utilizing automation and messaging features securely.Freelancers, Coaches, and Consultants:Independent professionals can use the platform to replace a patchwork of tools with a unified dashboard for client booking, nurturing, invoicing, and communication. The annual plan discount offers a long-term value option for those ready to commit to a scalable system.Startups and High-Growth Businesses:For early-stage companies projecting rapid client or service expansion in 2026, the promotion enables experimentation with GoHighLevel’s more advanced offerings, including integrations and automation workflows, at significantly reduced upfront costs.The combination of monthly and annual savings, plus tiered add-on pricing, offers targeted entry and scaling incentives across user categories.Interested users can review eligibility, terms, and access the promotion at:Platform Highlights During the Promotional PeriodCustomers accessing the GoHighLevel platform under the Black Friday or Cyber Week promotions will receive full access to all standard features included in their respective plan levels.Key platform capabilities available include:- CRM and Pipeline Management: Tools to organize leads, manage pipelines, and track contact activity in real time across multiple channels.- Automated Workflows: Users can build automation sequences using drag-and-drop triggers for email, SMS, voicemail drops, form submissions, and calendar bookings.- Funnel and Website Builder: Fully customizable pages can be created for lead capture, appointment booking, sales, and onboarding. No external tools are required.- White-Labeling for Agencies: Agency users can rebrand the platform, mobile apps, and client interfaces with their own logos, domains, and colors.- Client Account and Sub-Account Management: GoHighLevel supports managing multiple business or client accounts under one umbrella, allowing for detailed user access controls and reporting.- Native and Third-Party Integrations: Integrated with platforms including Facebook, Google Ads, Zoom, Stripe, Mailgun, and Twilio, the system enables multi-channel execution and data tracking.- Analytics and Reporting Dashboards: Built-in tools allow for performance tracking, revenue attribution, funnel conversion rates, and more.- Calendar and Booking Automation: Built-in tools for appointment setting, calendar syncing, and follow-up reminders, with automatic triggers tied to booking behavior.All features available during the promotional period match the standard capabilities of GoHighLevel plans but are made available under the temporary discount structure. Add-ons may be applied during sign-up or plan modification, with applicable bundle discounts activated based on quantity.About GoHighLevelGoHighLevel is an all-in-one marketing and client management platform used by over 500,000 businesses globally. Designed primarily for agencies, marketers, and small businesses, the platform offers tools for CRM, email and SMS automation, funnel building, white-labeling, and more. With a focus on scalability and customization, GoHighLevel supports businesses seeking to centralize operations, improve efficiency, and enhance client engagement through automation and integration.About KhrisDigitalKhrisDigital, founded by Khris Steven, is a marketing and publishing platform focused on helping SaaS companies, small businesses, and agencies grow without relying on paid advertising. Through SEO expertise and AI-powered traffic strategies, KhrisDigital provides consulting, tutorials, guides, reviews, and in-depth comparisons that guide businesses in choosing and leveraging the right marketing technology.KhrisDigital is an independent resource and is not affiliated with GoHighLevel or any of the other software providers mentioned.

