GoHighLevel Latest Discount Reveals Black Friday 2025 Promotion With 50% Off on All Plans

GoHighLevel’s Black Friday 2025 deal launches 50% introductory pricing on core plans and special upgrade, annual, and add-on discounts for new & existing users.

TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoHighLevel, an all-in-one CRM and marketing automation platform for agencies and service-based businesses, has released details of its 2025 discount structure, with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion emerging as the primary limited-time offer for new and existing users.==> To Get The HighLevel Black Friday Deal, Please Click Here While the platform occasionally features targeted incentives, partner bonuses, or trial extensions throughout the year, the 2025 GoHighLevel Black Friday promotion stands out for its combination of 50% introductory pricing on core plans for new customers and holiday upgrade opportunities for current subscribers. The campaign is positioned around end-of-year planning, giving agencies and small businesses a reduced-cost window to evaluate or expand their use of the GoHighLevel platform.The purpose of this GoHighLevel discount guide is to summarize how the current promotions work, how they compare to regular pricing, and what both new users and existing customers should understand before committing to a monthly or annual plan.GoHighLevel Discount in 2025: How the Current Offers Are StructuredAs of the 2025 holiday period, GoHighLevel’s discount landscape is centered on its Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion, rather than multiple overlapping coupons or ongoing public discounts. Broadly speaking, GoHighLevel pricing during most of the year follows a straightforward model: three main subscription tiers (Starter, Unlimited, and Pro/SaaS) at fixed monthly rates, plus optional annual plans and add-ons. Learn more at https://khrissteven.com/highlevel-blackfriday-discount The GoHighLevel discount that is most widely available in late 2025 is the Black Friday 50% introductory offer, which provides:For new users:- 50% off the first three months on Starter, Unlimited, or Pro/SaaS plans.- Full feature access during the discounted period, rather than a restricted or shortened trial.For existing users (where eligible):- Holiday-only upgrade paths from lower tiers to higher ones at temporary reduced pricing.- Selected discounts on annual plans and add-on bundles during the Black Friday / Cyber Monday window.Outside of this seasonal promotion, discounts tend to be narrower in scope—such as extended free trials via specific partners, bonuses attached to educational programs, or private incentives offered through GoHighLevel’s internal sales and support teams. Those arrangements are typically limited to specific channels and are not guaranteed or broadly advertised in the way the Black Friday campaign is.From a structural standpoint, the Black Friday GoHighLevel discount does two things at once:- Lowers the barrier of entry for new agencies, freelancers, and small businesses that want to test an all-in-one system without paying full price from day one.- Gives existing GoHighLevel users a defined window to consider upgrades, annual commitments, or additional add-ons under more favorable pricing than they would usually receive during the rest of the year.These elements together make the Black Friday promotion the main reference point for anyone currently searching for a GoHighLevel discount in 2025.==> To Get The GoHighLevel Black Friday Deal, Please Click Here GoHighLevel Discount Breakdown: 50% Black Friday Pricing by PlanUnder the 2025 Black Friday promotion, the GoHighLevel discount is applied across all three primary plans for new users, with each tier receiving 50% off for the first three months. After that period, plans revert to standard monthly pricing unless the user changes or cancels the subscription.Here’s how the GoHighLevel discount looks in concrete terms:1. GoHighLevel Starter Plan – Black Friday PricingStandard pricing: $97 per monthBlack Friday pricing for new users:- $48.50 per month for the first 3 monthsWho it suits:Freelancers, solo consultants, and small teams who want to test GoHighLevel’s core CRM and marketing automation tools without immediately upgrading to multi-location or SaaS features.Key features typically associated with the Starter-level experience include:- Core CRM and pipeline management- Funnel and landing page builder- Email and SMS campaigns- Basic automation workflows- Calendar and appointment scheduling- Reputation tools and simple reportingFor many new users, the GoHighLevel Starter discount is a way to move initial funnels and client communications into one dashboard at a lower short-term cost. 2. GoHighLevel Unlimited Plan – Black Friday PricingStandard pricing: $297 per monthBlack Friday pricing for new users:- $148.50 per month for the first 3 monthsWho it suits:Agencies and businesses managing multiple brands or locations, or those who need more sub-accounts and white-label capabilities.Typical capabilities at the Unlimited level include, in addition to Starter features:- Unlimited sub-accounts (to segment locations, brands, or clients)- Expanded white-label options for agency branding- More robust reporting and account management- Additional flexibility for handling multi-client workflowsThe GoHighLevel Unlimited discount during Black Friday is aimed at users who already know they need multiple accounts or who are growing beyond a single brand and want to centralize operations in one platform.3. GoHighLevel Pro / SaaS Plan – Black Friday & Cyber Monday PricingStandard pricing: $497 per monthBlack Friday pricing for new users:- $248.50 per month for the first 3 monthsWho it suits:Agencies and SaaS operators looking to resell GoHighLevel as software using SaaS Mode, rebilling tools, and advanced automation.On top of the Unlimited feature set, the Pro/SaaS tier generally adds:- SaaS Mode for packaging GoHighLevel as a software offering- Client rebilling for usage-based items (like certain phone or AI services)- More advanced configuration options- Deeper reporting and customizationFor users actively exploring a GoHighLevel SaaS pricing model—where they charge clients for access to their own branded platform—the GoHighLevel Pro discount during Black Friday provides a reduced-cost period to build and validate that model.How the Black Friday GoHighLevel Discount Compares to Normal PricingNormally, anyone searching for a GoHighLevel discount throughout the year will find that:- The public pricing remains at $97 / $297 / $497 per month for the three main tiers.- Most offers center around short free trials (for example, 14-day or 30-day access) rather than multi-month percentage discounts.- Any extra deals are usually tied to specific partners, bundles, or educational programs, and are not universal.By comparison, the Black Friday 2025 discount does two things that stand out:- Applies the discount equally across all core plans.Instead of offering a modest intro deal on only one tier, the Black Friday GoHighLevel discount gives new users half off on Starter, Unlimited, and Pro/SaaS alike.Extends the discount across three full billing cycles.Instead of a short trial period, users can run campaigns, onboard clients, and evaluate the platform over three months at 50% off before paying full price.From a pricing perspective, that means:- Someone considering the Starter plan saves $145.50 over three months compared to normal pricing.- Someone considering the Unlimited plan saves $445.50 over three months.- Someone considering the Pro/SaaS plan saves $745.50 over three months.For users actively looking up “GoHighLevel discount” or “GoHighLevel 50% off,” the 2025 Black Friday promotion is effectively the headline public discount rather than a small coupon or minor trial extension.GoHighLevel Discount Options for Existing Users: Upgrades, Annual Plans, and Add-OnsWhile much of the GoHighLevel discount conversation focuses on new accounts, the 2025 Black Friday period also includes holiday-focused opportunities for existing customers. These are generally structured around three areas:- Plan upgrades- Annual billing discounts- Add-on and feature bundle savingsBecause specific offers can vary by account, the exact options a user sees may depend on their current plan, billing cycle, and region, but there are some common patterns.1. GoHighLevel Discount Paths for Plan UpgradesDuring the Black Friday window, some existing users may be able to move from a lower tier to a higher one with temporary reduced pricing for the upgraded plan, rather than paying full price from the very first month at the new level.Typical scenarios include:Starter → UnlimitedUsers on the $97/month Starter tier may be offered an upgrade path into the $297/month Unlimited plan with promotional pricing on the first few months of the higher tier. This is particularly relevant for agencies and teams that need more sub-accounts or stronger white-label options.Unlimited → Pro/SaaSUsers on the $297/month Unlimited plan may see holiday upgrade options into the $497/month Pro/SaaS tier, which unlocks SaaS Mode, more advanced rebilling, and additional configuration tools.For agencies considering a GoHighLevel SaaS pricing model—where they resell access to their own branded version of the platform—this temporary discount window can make the transition more affordable.These upgrade discounts are generally framed as time-limited and are intended to encourage existing users to adjust their plan structure while evaluating whether they want the added capabilities over the long term. 2. Annual GoHighLevel Discount: Locking in Longer-Term SavingsAnother component of the GoHighLevel discount structure around Black Friday involves annual billing options. Instead of remaining on month-to-month pricing, some users may be offered the option to move to a yearly plan at an effective discount.In practice, this sometimes shows up as:- Annual pricing that approximates “12 months of access for the cost of 9 months” on selected tiers.- Annual plans where the effective monthly rate is lower than the standard month-to-month price.For agencies and businesses that already plan to keep GoHighLevel as a core tool in their tech stack, this type of annual GoHighLevel discount can reduce overall software costs, especially when combined with other holiday offers or add-ons configured during the same period.3. GoHighLevel Discount on Add-Ons and Extra FeaturesBeyond core subscription tiers, many users search for GoHighLevel discount info specifically around add-ons, such as:- AI Employee/Agent- White-label mobile app- HIPAA-related features- Premium support tiers- Additional communication channels (e.g., WhatsApp integrations)- Other AI-related tools and usage bundlesDuring the Black Friday period, it is common for add-ons to be offered as part of bundle-style discounts, where the percentage savings increases with the number of add-ons selected.For example:- A smaller discount when one add-on is purchased- A higher discount when two add-ons are purchased together- A top-tier discount (often the most attractive percentage) when three or more add-ons are added in a single bundle during the promotional windowSome usage-based services (for example, certain AI or telephony components) may have separate discount caps and might not be eligible for the highest bundle percentage, depending on GoHighLevel’s internal pricing rules at the time. 4. How Existing Users Can Check Their GoHighLevel Discount EligibilityBecause GoHighLevel’s holiday offers for existing users are sometimes tailored to the account:- Users may see in-dashboard banners or holiday notifications describing their specific upgrade and annual options.- Some accounts might receive email campaigns or in-app messages outlining the available discounts.In certain cases, users may need to speak with support or a success representative to clarify whether a particular GoHighLevel discount applies to their current subscription.For those actively evaluating whether to:Move from Starter to Unlimited,Move from Unlimited to Pro/SaaS, orSwitch from monthly to annual billing,The Black Friday period is often one of the few times when multiple forms of GoHighLevel discount (introductory, annual, or add-on related) are visible at once.Why the GoHighLevel Discount Matters for Agencies and Small Businesses in 2025The GoHighLevel discount structure in 2025, centered on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaign, arrives at a time when many agencies and small businesses are reassessing their marketing technology stacks. Rising software costs, fragmented tools, and the need for more automation have pushed teams to look for platforms that can consolidate multiple functions into one system.GoHighLevel positions itself as an all-in-one alternative to separate tools for funnels, websites, email marketing, SMS outreach, appointment scheduling, CRM, and reputation management. For businesses currently using several subscriptions to cover these functions, the discounted entry period can make it easier to test whether consolidation is practical.In particular, the 50% GoHighLevel discount on the first three months may be useful for organizations that want to:Move existing funnels and pages from other builders into a single platform.Shift CRM and pipeline tracking away from spreadsheets or basic systems.Centralize email, SMS, and appointment sequences in one automation engine.Experiment with AI-assisted tools and, at higher tiers, explore a SaaS-style model where agencies resell access to their own branded solution.For current GoHighLevel users, the presence of holiday upgrade and annual options can also support budget planning. Agencies that already rely on GoHighLevel for daily operations may find it more cost-effective to move into annual billing or higher tiers during a time when additional GoHighLevel discounts are available, rather than adjusting plans mid-year at standard pricing.Overall, the 2025 discount framework reflects a broader trend in the software market: time-limited pricing windows that coincide with planning cycles, allowing users to align technology decisions with both strategic and financial goals. About GoHighLevel CRMGoHighLevel is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform designed primarily for marketing agencies, consultants, and service-based businesses. The platform combines CRM, sales pipeline management, funnel and website building, marketing automation, two-way messaging, calling, calendar scheduling, reputation management, and membership and course hosting into a single system.Higher-tier GoHighLevel plans also include white-label and SaaS Mode capabilities, allowing agencies to brand the platform as their own and resell it as a software offering to clients. Users can integrate GoHighLevel with external services for payments, analytics, communication, and additional workflows.GoHighLevel serves a global user base through its cloud infrastructure and continues to evolve its feature set with ongoing updates, templates, integrations, and AI-supported tools.About KhrisDigitalKhrisDigital is a digital marketing and software education platform founded by Khris Steven (an SEO optimization expert). The site focuses on helping SaaS companies, agencies, and small businesses grow using SEO, organic traffic, and AI-assisted content strategies, rather than relying solely on paid advertising.KhrisDigital operates as an independent entity and is not affiliated with GoHighLevel, Inc. or its subsidiaries. The platform may receive referral compensation if readers choose to sign up for products through certain links referenced in related articles or resources.

