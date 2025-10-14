America's $20 Billion Junk Car Economy Revealed in New 2025 ByeCar Study

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ByeCar , a nationwide leader in cash-for-junk-car services and a subsidiary of SYB Automotive Group, has released a study on the junk car economy , titled ‘The Hidden Goldmine in America's Driveways: A 2025 Study on the Junk Car Economy.’ The study reveals that millions of aging vehicles across the U.S. are quietly draining household wealth while representing one of the largest untapped private asset classes in the country."From small-town garages to suburban driveways, millions of Americans are holding onto vehicles that no longer run or are too costly to repair. According to ByeCar’s 2025 analysis, these end-of-life vehicles represent a hidden financial opportunity that could unlock billions in household liquidity each year.The study offers an in-depth look at the scope of the so-called “junk car economy” and how vehicle owners can benefit from monetizing their unused or non-operational cars.The study offers an in-depth look at the scope of the so-called “junk car economy” and how vehicle owners can benefit from monetizing their unused or non-operational cars.Key Findings• Nearly 17 million vehicles in the U.S. reach retirement age annually, according to survival curve analyses of passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks.• Even non-running or salvage-titled cars retain value, typically between $500 and $1,600 on average, depending on age and condition.• The junk car economy represents a $10–20 billion hidden market each year—comparable in size to several established consumer industries.• 92% of American households own at least one vehicle, and as the national fleet ages, more are entering the “end-of-life” phase.• From 2021 to 2024, the average age of vehicles on U.S. roads climbed to 12.6 years, the oldest on record, signaling that millions of cars are approaching obsolescence simultaneously.• Approximately 38% of vehicles in operation today are between 6 and 14 years old, positioning them within a critical window for breakdowns, declining value, and rising repair costs.• Older vehicles (16+ years) can sometimes fetch more than newer junk cars, as their simpler parts remain in demand while newer salvage vehicles often require costlier repairs.• If just five million retired vehicles were monetized at $1,000 each, that would unlock $5 billion in household liquidity every year—value currently sitting idle in driveways and garages.Together, these findings illustrate a massive, yet often overlooked, economic opportunity hiding in plain sight."This study confirms what we've seen for years in our own operations," said a spokesperson for SYB Automotive Group, the parent company behind ByeCar and FamilyCarBuyers . "Millions of Americans don't realize that the old vehicle in their driveway is an asset. We tried to shine a light on the true scale of the junk car economy, hoping to empower families to unlock that hidden value and, at the same time, strengthen the recycling and sustainability cycle nationwide."About ByeCarFounded in California, ByeCar has grown into a nationwide leader in cash-for-junk-car services, helping Americans turn old, damaged, or unwanted vehicles into fast, fair payouts. With a customer-first approach, ByeCar offers no hidden fees, free towing, clear title support, and same-day or 24–48 hour payment options. Vehicles of any age, condition, or location are eligible, allowing consumers across the U.S. to unlock value from cars that might otherwise sit idle.About SYB Automotive GroupSYB Automotive Group is an industry leader in vehicle salvage, recycling, and nationwide cash-for-junk services. With a focus on innovation, transparency, and customer service, SYB has redefined how Americans sell used and end-of-life cars and RVs. The company continues to modernize the automotive disposal process, turning overlooked liabilities into reliable sources of value for consumers nationwide.

