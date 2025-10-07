First Tunnel Boring Machine on its way to SA with construction activity at record highs

The Malinauskas Labor Government has achieved a major milestone in its delivery of a non-stop South Road, with the first of three Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) beginning its journey to Adelaide.

The first TBM received the green light to be shipped to South Australia, following successful factory acceptance testing in China.

The TBM’s components, manufactured in Germany and China, have been rigorously tested to ensure all critical functions, including the cutterhead, drive motors, and thrust cylinders meet technical and operational specifications.

Once in Adelaide, the TBM will be assembled and commissioned at the T2D Project’s Southern Precinct in Clovelly Park. It’s one of two TBMs that will be launched from the Southern Precinct to construct the 4.5km Southern Tunnels, which will run between the open motorway at Darlington to just south of Anzac Highway in Glandore.

A third TBM will launch from the Central North Precinct at Richmond to construct the twin 2.2km Northern Tunnels, which will run between James Congdon Drive and the existing open motorway south of Grange Road.

Excavation by the TBMs of the Southern Tunnels is planned to begin in the second half of 2026.

Work will begin this month on installing the rebuilt South Road Tram Overpass, a 95-metre steel arch bridge, which requires 1,200 tonnes of structural steel, along with 520 cubic metres of concrete poured into the piles.

The $870 million Tram Grade Separation Projects is a major project that’s on track, with the next lot of beams being craned into place over Cross Road and Morphett Road, as construction of the new overpasses continues.

The lift of the beams at the two sites follows the installation of beams over Marion Road last month.

The upgrades have already seen the removal of the three congested tram level crossings, and their boom gates, at Plympton and Morphettville. This is already improving safety and efficiency for people who use public transport, walk, cycle, or drive in the area.

Over Marion and Cross Roads, the new overpass is made up of 52 beams. The bridge section itself is made up of 13 spans, each around 35 metres long, giving it a length of 460 metres. With the approach ramps included, the whole bridge reaches 730 metres.

At Morphett Road, the overpass will be made up 34 beams which all up will reach 380 metres in length. This includes two beams making up a smaller bridge which have been installed over the Sturt River to accommodate tram access to the Glengowrie Tram Depot.

With the tram line partially closed, between South Terrace and Moseley Square, construction is being fast-tracked, reducing the impacts on residents, businesses, road and public transport users with substitute buses operating. It also means work can be undertaken at all locations at once, in and around the tram corridor with full services resuming for the start of the school year in 2026.

More than 1,000 jobs are being supported during construction.

Construction activity in South Australia is at record levels, with the latest data released by the Master Builders Association of South Australia forecasting $21.08 billion in 2025-26.

Civil and engineering construction work is up 9 per cent and is forecast to keep rising, while transport construction work is a staggering 28 per cent higher year on year.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

We can’t wait to welcome our first Tunnel Boring Machine to South Australia, following the successful factory acceptance testing in China.

Stretching approximately 100m in length and 15m in diameter, these enormous machines are the biggest pieces of construction equipment ever used in SA.

This is a pivotal step in the largest infrastructure project in our state’s history and in delivering a non-stop South Road.

It’s also exciting to see that boom gates are long gone at our tram upgrade sites, and the beams keep rising up.

This weekend’s beam installations follow on from the lifts we saw just a few weeks ago and highlights the benefits of doing all this work at once.

Since the levels crossings were removed back in August, we’ve already seen improvements to traffic flow, showing how important this work is for safety and efficiency at these sites.

Attributable to Louise Miller-Frost, Federal Member for Boothby

It’s fantastic to see such major infrastructure projects reaching these milestones.

I very much welcome the arrival of the Tunnel Boring Machines that will deliver one of the biggest infrastructure projects in the state’s history.

With the Tram Grade Separation removal, particularly with the boom gates going, we can already see the difference it makes to traffic congestion.

Attributable to Toby Priest, Labor candidate for Morphett

It’s great that work is progressing so quickly, and the removal of the level crossing is already improving traffic flow and safety.

I want to thank tram users for their patience during the partial line closure and encourage everyone to make the most of the substitute buses.

Attributable to Will Frogley, CEO Master Builders Association SA

This will be the biggest year ever for building and construction in South Australia.

We’re on track to deliver more than $21 billion dollars’ worth of work building our homes, roads, schools, hospitals and more.

Our industry is a major reason why South Australia’s economy has been one of the best in the nation.

More than 93,000 South Australians work in building and construction and there’s more than 26,000 construction businesses, both record highs. Our insolvency rate continues to be the lowest in the nation.

The benefits of a strong building and construction industry flow right through the economy.