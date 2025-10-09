Spiritual Guide and Nature Advocate Rita Faruki of Sacred Earth Walks Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

CORNVILLE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sacred Earth Walks, founded by spiritual guide and nature advocate Rita Faruki, is proud to announce its personalized nature-based programs designed to help individuals reconnect with the natural world and rediscover their internal wisdom. Drawing on decades of experience in shamanic practice, animal communication, and global cultural immersion, Rita Faruki offers uniquely curated, in-person Sacred Earth Walks for those seeking healing, clarity, and spiritual growth.

From her earliest days exploring the hardwood forests of Ohio, Rita has felt an innate connection to the land and the rhythms of nature, a connection she has cultivated and deepened through her life’s journey across continents and cultures. Inspired by childhood mornings spent dancing in her backyard—movements she would later recognize as authentic Native American dances—Rita’s path has been guided by synchronicity, intuition, and a profound respect for all beings.

Personalized Experiences

Unlike one-size-fits-all retreats, Sacred Earth Walks are custom-crafted for each participant. “When someone reaches out, I get to know them—their values, challenges, and aspirations,” explains Rita. “Only then do I design a walk that blends different habitats, shamanic exercises, qigong, and tree-based practices, always using nature as a guide for self-discovery.” These immersive experiences are rooted in Rita’s cosmology, which she describes as “Native American Zen pagan”—a blend honoring indigenous wisdom, meditative practices, and nature-based spirituality.

A Life Guided by Spirit and Service

Rita Faruki’s journey has been one of service, learning, and adaptation. After graduating college, she joined the Peace Corps, teaching English in Morocco—an experience she describes as “the toughest job you’ll ever love.” Navigating the complexities of being a single woman in a traditional culture, Rita gained deep insight into both the challenges and the richness of cross-cultural connection.

Her personal heritage is equally global and rich. As the daughter of a Palestinian father and Irish mother, Rita’s worldview was shaped by summer travels throughout the Middle East, including Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, and Israel. A powerful family story of loss and resilience—her father’s quest to reclaim the lost Faruki family villa in Palestine—has imbued her with a deep sense of justice, empathy, and the importance of honoring all voices and histories.

Rita’s spiritual practice is grounded in respect for all life. “Whenever I see a dead animal on the road, it’s my practice to pull over, return them to the Earth, and offer the prayer: ‘No matter what the world has shown you, it mattered that you lived.’” Her commitment to the web of life extends to major conservation work, including leading efforts to establish conservation easements in Wyoming’s Wind River Mountains, preserving vital migratory corridors for antelope, elk, and deer.

Guided By Nature’s Wisdom

For Rita, nature is a living teacher. “Our hearts have tree rings—each love and loss, each accomplishment, imprinted like growth rings in wood.” This wisdom, gained through direct communion with trees and animals, shapes her approach to healing. Clients seeking a Sacred Earth Walk benefit from this deep-rooted understanding, leaving with new ways to connect to nature, even in urban environments.

Rita identifies as a pantheist, embracing a spirituality in which “God is in everything—coyotes, trees, wind, sun, and stars.” Her path continually evolves: “I borrow from the Tibetans, Native Americans, anyone whose teachings resonate. My cosmology is dynamic, changing as I grow.”

Looking Forward

As Rita tends to her family and balances care giving with her calling, she remains devoted to being of service. “I tell my guides: ‘Use me. Let me be of service as the Earth makes her ascension journey.’” Her vision is to support others in discovering their own connection to nature, healing, and spiritual wholeness.

Sacred Earth Walks invites those ready for a profound, personalized journey to contact Rita and step onto the path of transformation, guided by the wisdom of the natural world.

About Sacred Earth Walks

Founded by Rita Faruki, Sacred Earth Walks offers customized, in-person spiritual experiences in Arizona, blending shamanic practice, nature connection, and holistic healing. With decades of global experience and a deep reverence for all life, Rita guides individuals to reconnect with the Earth, themselves, and the spirit that unites all beings.

Close Up Radio recently featured Rita Faruki of Sacred Earth Walks in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday October 3rd at 1pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-spiritual-guide-and-nature/id1785721253?i=1000730305757

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-spiritual-guide-and-nature-advocate-rita-faruki-of-sacred-earth-walks-298633931

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5t3BaeNmTlrfwL9NOOPU1E

For more information about Rita Faruki and Sacred Earth Walks, please visit https://sacredconcierge.com/

