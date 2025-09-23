Smart Optimal Solutions America & Frontline Entrepreneurship Studios Announce Opening of Orlando Tech Innovation Center

Showcasing smart city solutions while equipping Orlando entrepreneurs for the future.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Optimal Solutions ( SOS America ), in partnership with Frontline Entrepreneurship Studios , proudly announces the grand opening and ribbon cutting of its Orlando Technology Innovation Center, located at 927 Goldwyn Ave, Suite 220, Orlando, Florida 32805.The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday, October 8, 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM, followed by Sustainable Smart Technology Product Demonstrations from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM.This is SOS America’s second Technology Innovation Center, following the successful launch of its first center in Portland, Oregon.A Hub for Technology, Business, and Community ImpactThe Orlando facility will serve dual purposes:Technology Innovation Center – a hands-on showroom and support hub where customers can explore sustainable smart technology solutions, including renewable energy and smart city innovations. The center will function as a product demonstration, sales, and customer support center, connecting communities and businesses with state-of-the-art solutions.Frontline Entrepreneurship Studios – a dynamic co-working space and business incubator designed to empower emerging entrepreneurs. Led by Archbishop Allen Wiggins of Hope Center West, the facility will provide comprehensive business coaching, technology showcases, pitch competitions, and access to funding opportunities.This initiative represents a powerful partnership between SOS America and Frontline Entrepreneurship Studios, extending both organizations’ commitment to empowering local communities, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable economic growth.“The Orlando Technology Innovation Center is more than a showroom—it’s a platform for collaboration, innovation, and impact,” said Patrice Tsague, CEO of SOS America. “By partnering with Archbishop Wiggins and Frontline Entrepreneurship Studios, we are equipping Orlando’s entrepreneurs and businesses with the tools to thrive in the new economy.”“Frontline Outreach Inc. has always been committed to transforming the lives of children and families within the community,” said Archbishop Allen Wiggins. “This partnership with SOS America allows us to expand that mission by creating local jobs, as well as giving local entrepreneurs access to smart technology, mentorship, and resources that will help them launch and grow sustainable businesses for the future.”Event DetailsDate: Wednesday, October 8, 2025Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 9:00 AM – 10:30 AMProduct Demonstrations: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PMLocation: 927 Goldwyn Ave, Suite 220, Orlando, FL 32805*RSVP for this event by visiting the event registration link Community leaders, business owners, entrepreneurs, and the public are invited to attend and experience the future of sustainable smart technology and entrepreneurship firsthand.About Smart Optimal Solutions (SOS America)SOS America is a leader in sustainable smart technologies, specializing in renewable energy, smart city solutions, and community-focused innovation. Through its Technology Innovation Centers, SOS America showcases its products and serves its customers while empowering communities through education, training, and business development.About Frontline Entrepreneurship StudiosFrontline Entrepreneurship Studios is the business development initiative of Frontline Outreach Inc., one of Orlando’s most respected community organizations. The Studios provide entrepreneurs with a collaborative space for growth, mentorship, innovation, and access to critical resources that foster long-term success.For media inquiries or interviews, please contact:Elizabeth Sahayaraj at info@smartoptimalsoluitons.com, +1 (503) 208-6449

