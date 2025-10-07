Royalton Barracks / Negligent Operation and FIPO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2005534

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Trinity Poole

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 10/6/2025 at approximately 1957 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RTE 4, Bridgewater VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, False Information to a Police Officer

ACCUSED: Kristopher Ackley

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 6th, 2025, at approximately 1957 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a possible "road rage" incident where an operator fled the scene. On arrival Troopers were advised a male had driven on the wrong side of the road and slammed on his brakes. The vehicle came to a stop in the middle of US RTE 4 due to the front driver tire falling off. Troopers located the operator at an unrelated address in Bridgewater. The operator gave Troopers a false name but was later identified as Kristopher Ackley.

Ackley was released with a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court for the offense of Negligent Operation and False Information to a Police Officer.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/4/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO



