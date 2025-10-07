Kroolo Unveils Next-Generation Enterprise Search Built for the AI Era

Kroolo’s new AI-powered Enterprise Search helps teams find knowledge faster, uncover insights, and turn data into action.

Kroolo Enterprise Search goes beyond indexing. It delivers intelligent, contextual discovery across silos, turning knowledge into action.” — Shashank Singh

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kroolo, a rising leader in AI-driven productivity and knowledge platforms, announced the launch of its flagship Enterprise Search solution during SF Tech Week, unveiling it at a live event in San Francisco. The new platform, designed to help organizations discover and act on knowledge more quickly, is now available to enterprises worldwide.“Information is power—but only when you can find it,” said Shashank Singh, CEO of Kroolo. “Kroolo Enterprise Search goes beyond indexing. It delivers intelligent, contextual discovery across silos, turning knowledge into action.”Redefining Enterprise SearchKroolo’s Enterprise Search reimagines how teams navigate internal data by combining AI, semantic understanding, and analytics to deliver insights that extend far beyond traditional keyword-based tools. The platform introduces a suite of advanced capabilities designed to make enterprise knowledge instantly accessible and actionable.It features semantic search powered by neural embeddings that interpret user intent and context, enabling more relevant and accurate results. A unified indexing layer spans documents, applications, and knowledge bases, creating a single source of truth across the organization. Search analytics dashboards reveal usage trends and highlight content gaps, while continuous feedback loops refine ranking and relevance in real time.By analyzing behavioral signals—such as failed queries and refinement paths—Kroolo helps enterprises identify missing knowledge, streamline access, and dramatically reduce the estimated 30% of time employees spend searching for information. The result is a powerful boost in productivity, smarter decision-making, and equitable access to institutional knowledge across departments.A Timely Launch for the AI Productivity EraAs enterprises increasingly seek ways to harness their internal intelligence, Kroolo’s platform arrives at a pivotal moment. Unlike legacy search tools, Kroolo fuses retrieval with analytics and insight, enabling organizations not only to find information but to measure and improve how knowledge flows across teams.Early adopters are already seeing measurable impact. “In beta, we saw a major lift in cross-departmental visibility—our R&D team could instantly access marketing and compliance data,” shared one participating CIO. Another launch attendee, a knowledge management consultant, noted, “The analytics layer is what sets it apart—it uncovers friction points we didn’t even know existed.”To request a live demo or pilot program, visit kroolo.com or email sales@kroolo.com.About KrooloKroolo is an AI-powered productivity platform built to unify teams around knowledge, collaboration, and execution. Its suite of tools—spanning search, document intelligence, and workflow insights—empowers organizations to transform scattered data into actionable intelligence. Kroolo is redefining how enterprises leverage internal knowledge in the era of AI.

