Perkin Industries Backs Headliner Tours as Major Investor, Fueling National Growth of Touring Transportation Leader

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perkin Industries, led by entrepreneur and business builder Nicolas Perkin, has become the major investor in Headliner Tours, the premier transportation provider for musicians, athletes, and touring professionals. This strategic investment positions Headliner Tours for national expansion and innovation in luxury mobile hospitality.Founded by Dave Chavarri, a 39-year veteran of the music industry, Headliner Tours has earned a reputation for delivering high-touch, customized travel solutions tailored to the demands of life on the road. Chavarri is joined by co-owner Jeremy Roenick, a former NHL star, and now Nicolas Perkin, whose capital and operational expertise are set to drive the company’s next stage of growth.“We back companies with proven leadership, strong fundamentals, and real potential to scale,” said Nicolas Perkin, founder of Perkin Industries, which now includes 15 companies across its portfolio. “Headliner Tours is a standout—built by people who understand the industry from the inside out. We're here to help amplify that success and take it nationwide.”With this investment, the company plans to expand its fleet, scale into new markets, and roll out elevated services tailored for touring artists, athletes, and entertainment professionals.“We don’t just provide transportation—we provide peace of mind,” said Dave Chavarri, CEO of Headliner Tours. “With the support of Nic and Perkin Industries, we’re poised to reach more clients while maintaining the quality and care that built our reputation.”The new partnership blends decades of expertise in entertainment, sports, and business growth, making Headliner Tours the go-to solution for coast-to-coast touring travel.About Headliner ToursFounded by music industry veteran Dave Chavarri, Headliner Tours provides premium touring transportation for musicians, athletes, and entertainment professionals. With a customer-first ethos and high-end fleet, Headliner delivers reliable, comfortable, and customized travel experiences.About Perkin IndustriesPerkin Industries is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, with operations in New York and California. Across its portfolio of companies, Perkin Industries reaches over 36 million US-based consumers and businesses. Perkin Industries focuses on cash-producing companies that would benefit from its infrastructure and execution and growth.

