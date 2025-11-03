Advanced RevCycle merges with Rapid Coding & Oasis Review, secures Kolos Partners investment to accelerate AI innovation

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Revenue Cycle Management , the leading independent provider of billing and revenue cycle services focused exclusively on home health, hospice, and palliative care providers, today announced it has acquired Rapid Coding and Oasis Review (RCO), and the combined company will rebrand as Advanced RevCycle (ARC). In connection with the transaction, Kolos Partners has made a growth investment to expand ARC’s AI capabilities and accelerate delivery automation across the revenue cycle.“This acquisition and investment reflect our continued commitment to innovation in post-acute RCM,” said Matt Timmins, President of ARC. “By bringing our teams together under the ARC brand, we will deliver higher-precision accuracy, automation, and faster payments for the providers and patients we serve.”Daryn Flanders, Founder of RCO, added, “This alignment is about more than integration — it’s about culture. We share a collective purpose to extend care through excellence, bringing white-glove service and meaningful support to the agencies that serve our communities every day.”The acquisition enhances ARC’s specialty expertise in coding and OASIS review, while the Kolos Partners investment bolsters ARC’s ability to scale its proprietary workflow technology, analytics platform, and AI-enabled performance insights. Arsi Sefaj, Founding Partner at Kolos added, “We believe ARC is uniquely positioned to lead innovation across post-acute revenue cycle operations, due to its substantial and specialized transaction volume and the strength of its highly experienced of U.S.-based billing team. We are excited to support ARC’s vision for a more automated future of RCM.”About Advanced RevCycle (ARC)(Formerly ARCM) Advanced RevCycle is a national leader in revenue cycle management for home health, hospice, and palliative care providers. ARC combines deep billing expertise with intelligent automation, analytics, and hands-on client partnership to deliver clean claims, faster collections, and improved financial clarity. The company supports hundreds of post-acute agencies across the U.S. with scalable operations and a people-first service model.About Rapid Coding & Oasis Review(RCO) Rapid Coding and Oasis Review is a specialized healthcare documentation and coding company serving the home health and hospice sectors. RCO’s certified team provides coding accuracy, OASIS optimization, and compliance assurance designed to protect agency revenue integrity. With a long-standing reputation for white-glove service and clinical excellence, RCO partners with agencies nationwide to enhance quality and operational efficiency.About Kolos PartnersKolos Partners is a growth-oriented healthcare investment firm focused on technology-enabled services that improve efficiency, scalability, and patient outcomes. By combining strategic capital with operational expertise, Kolos Partners helps its portfolio companies accelerate innovation, drive performance, and drive positive impact across the U.S. healthcare landscape. For media inquiries, please contact info@advancedrevcycle.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.