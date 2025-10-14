A Holistic Commitment to Sustainability at Golden Rock Dive and Nature Resort

Golden Rock Dive and Nature Resort

Green Globe Certification has awarded Golden Rock Dive and Nature Resort in the Caribbean its inaugural certification.

This incredible milestone didn’t just happen overnight, it's the result of real teamwork, hard work, and a shared commitment to doing things the right way.” — Anna Warner, Sustainability Representative for Golden Rock Resort

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Certification has awarded Golden Rock Dive and Nature Resort in the Caribbean its inaugural certification. Renowned for its breathtaking landscaping and serene ambiance, the Golden Rock Resort lies perched where the majestic Quill Volcano meets the Atlantic Ocean. The eco-conscious resort is a vibrant lush tropical paradise spread across 40 acres with over 140,000 plants, flowers, and trees.“This incredible milestone didn’t just happen overnight, it's the result of real teamwork, hard work, and a shared commitment to doing things the right way,” said Anna Warner, Sustainability Representative for Golden Rock Resort.“From management to maintenance, everyone on our team has leaned into our sustainability goals with heart and hustle. We didn’t just talk the talk, we planted, recycled, measured, and made real change happen. We’re officially Green Globe certified, and that’s something to be proud of! My deepest thanks to the entire Golden Rock family, your dedication, your passion, and your integrity made this happen. And just between us, saving the planet looks pretty good to us. But this isn’t just a Golden Rock win, it’s a Statia win. Sustainability is island business, and we’re proud to show that even a small hidden gem like Sint Eustatius can shine bright on the global stage. When one of us rises, the whole island rises.”Located on the beautiful island of Sint Eustatius, where nature's bounty is a treasure to be protected, Golden Rock Resort has always been committed to a vision of holistic sustainability. The oceanfront property’s dedication reaches beyond simple eco-friendly practices, sustainability is a fundamental part of its design, operations, and guest experience. The resort has invested in three key initiatives - water management, solar energy, and sustainable agriculture to create self-sufficient and climate resilient operations, testament to its commitment to a greener future.The cornerstone of Golden Rock Resort’s self-sufficiency is its innovative water management system. Freshwater is a finite resource in an island environment. To address this challenge, a state-of-the-art reverse osmosis plant has been implemented that transforms seawater, an abundant resource, into pure, refreshing, drinking water. The plant produces 240,000 liters of clean water daily, a significant supply which is then stored in underground bunkers. This not only provides guests with pure, delicious drinking water straight from the tap but also drastically reduces a reliance on external sources, eliminating the need to import plastic bottled water. Furthermore, the resort’s commitment to a closed-loop system ensures that not a drop of water is wasted. All grey water is meticulously treated through advanced helophyte filters and reused to irrigate the property’s extensive gardens and lawns. Native and adaptive plant species suitable for the local climate are maintained by the landscaping team, with scheduled irrigation during cooler hours to minimize evaporation and optimize water use.The solar park is a prime example of Golden Rock Resort’s commitment to energy independence. Featuring 2,240 solar panels, this system produces 0.9 megawatts of electricity per day, covering almost all of the resort’s energy consumption needs. This sustainable power source enables the resort to be nearly fully off the grid with excess energy stored in batteries. The initiative significantly reduces the resort’s carbon footprint and ensures that every guest can enjoy the comforts of a modern, luxury resort with the peace of mind that their stay is powered by clean, renewable energy.The resort’s farm-to-table philosophy is realized at the resort’s 20,000 square-foot organic greenhouse. This unique facility, located on the resort grounds, grows a wide variety of fresh herbs and vegetables. By cultivating its own produce without the use of pesticides, Golden Rock Resort not only grows the highest quality ingredients for the two on-site restaurants but also reduces a dependence on imported goods. In addition, there is a chicken farm that produces fresh eggs daily.This approach minimizes food miles, supports the local community, and provides guests with the freshest, most flavorful culinary experiences.Golden Rock Resort is committed to being a leading eco-conscious destination in the Caribbean. The resort’s multi-faceted approach to sustainability encompassing water, energy, and food best practices is a living example of how luxury and environmental responsibility can seamlessly coexist benefitting guests, the resort, and an island home.ContactHelena De BekkerMarketing & Sales ManagerGolden Rock Dive and Nature ResortBehind the Mountain 21St. EustatiusDutch CaribbeanE: Helena@Goldenrockresort.comT +599 318 3348

