Senate Bill 914 Printer's Number 1210
PENNSYLVANIA, October 6 - (iii) Business name, address and telephone number.
(iv) Federal employer identification number, if
applicable.
(2) For a general partnership applicant, all of the
following:
(i) Name of each partner.
(ii) Driver's license number or a copy of an
identification card issued by the state in which each
partner resides, of each partner.
(iii) Partnership name, address and telephone
number.
(iv) Federal employer identification number, if
applicable.
(3) For a corporation, limited liability company or
limited partnership, all of the following:
(i) Name of the registering officer, manager and
general partner.
(ii) Business name, address and telephone number.
(iii) Name of each director or each individual
holding greater than a 5% equity interest in the entity.
(4) For an out-of-State corporation, limited liability
company or limited partnership, the name and address of the
entity's resident agent or registered office provider within
this Commonwealth and any registration number or license
number issued to the entity by the entity's home state or
political subdivision of the other state, if applicable.
(5) For a joint venture, the name, address and telephone
number of the joint venture, as well as the name, address and
telephone number of each party to the joint venture.
(c) Reporting of multiple registrations.--An entity owning
