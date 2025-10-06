Senate Bill 914 Printer's Number 1210

PENNSYLVANIA, October 6 - (iii) Business name, address and telephone number.

(iv) Federal employer identification number, if

applicable.

(2) For a general partnership applicant, all of the

following:

(i) Name of each partner.

(ii) Driver's license number or a copy of an

identification card issued by the state in which each

partner resides, of each partner.

(iii) Partnership name, address and telephone

number.

(iv) Federal employer identification number, if

applicable.

(3) For a corporation, limited liability company or

limited partnership, all of the following:

(i) Name of the registering officer, manager and

general partner.

(ii) Business name, address and telephone number.

(iii) Name of each director or each individual

holding greater than a 5% equity interest in the entity.

(4) For an out-of-State corporation, limited liability

company or limited partnership, the name and address of the

entity's resident agent or registered office provider within

this Commonwealth and any registration number or license

number issued to the entity by the entity's home state or

political subdivision of the other state, if applicable.

(5) For a joint venture, the name, address and telephone

number of the joint venture, as well as the name, address and

telephone number of each party to the joint venture.

(c) Reporting of multiple registrations.--An entity owning

