Offrd Recognized as 'Top HR & Payroll Company to Watch – 2025' at Asia Excellence Awards

CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Offrd Inc, an HR technology company focused on helping startups and SMEs simplify people operations, has been recognized at the Asia Excellence Awards 2025 as the “Top HR & Payroll Company to Watch – 2025.”The award was presented at a ceremony held at Radisson Blu, Dwarka, New Delhi, in the presence of Bollywood legend and former Member of Parliament Jaya Prada, who attended the event as Chief GuestThis recognition highlights the progress Offrd Inc has made in building practical, compliance-ready HR and payroll solutions . The company’s pay-per-use model, along with features like automated offer letters onboarding , payslips, and GPS/QR-based attendance, is designed to meet the needs of fast-growing businesses without adding unnecessary complexity.“This award is a proud moment for all of us at Offrd. It reflects our vision of making HR and payroll management effortless, transparent, and scalable for businesses of all sizes. More than recognition, it is encouragement for our team to keep innovating and building solutions that truly empower organizations and their people” said Ravikumar Balan, Chief Product Officer at Offrd Inc.The Asia Excellence Award is another milestone for Offrd Inc, underscoring its position as one of the emerging HRTech platforms to watch in the region.About Offrd IncOffrd Inc is an HR and payroll platform built for startups and SMEs. Its solutions include automated HR letters, onboarding, payslips, GPS/QR attendance, and AI-based compliance checks. With over 4,000 SMEs across 1,000+ Indian cities using its services, Offrd has helped generate more than 6 billion Rs worth of HR documents to date.For press inquiries, please contact:press@offrd.co | www.offrd.co

