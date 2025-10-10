Sea Grass Mapping Project at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Promotes Preservation of Maldivian Marine Environment

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa

As part of its Green Globe Certification sustainability program, the resort is conducting a three-phase Seagrass Mapping & Awareness Project.

Every effort is a chance to create beauty while protecting the place we call home. ” — Rossano Fara, Cluster Director of Engineering and Sustainability Champion.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Certification has recertified Pullman Maldives Maamutaa for the third year. The five-star all-inclusive resort is situated on 18 hectares, nestled in the Southern Maldives on Maamutaa Island within the Gaafu Alifu Atoll. The resort features 122 villas and suites, 82 of which are wheelchair-accessible and includes 2 underwater bedrooms with unsurpassed sea life views.Pullman Maldives Maamutaa adheres to a comprehensive sustainability management plan which underpins strategic decisions made in environmental stewardship and its sustainable operations. The resort has made significant inroads in improving its sustainability performance with the implementation of renewable energy sources, undertaking environmental programs that contribute toward the preservation of the Maldivian marine environment, and transforming coconuts into collectable artworks.“At Pullman Maldives Maamutaa, we believe sustainability should feel inspiring and enjoyable. Whether it’s turning coconuts into hand-painted keepsakes, inviting guests to explore our seagrass meadows, or powering our island with solar energy, every effort is a chance to create beauty while protecting the place we call home. It’s our way of showing that caring for the planet can be both meaningful and memorable,” said Rossano Fara, Cluster Director of Engineering and Sustainability Champion.In line with Accor’s Sustainability Program to cut energy consumption, reduce CO2 emissions and increase the use of renewable energy sources, 2,081 solar panels have been installed on the rooftop of the team accommodation area. The solar panels can produce a total capacity of 665 kWp and delivers approximately 15,000 kWh in electricity, covering 70% of daily operational needs. This high-efficiency technology allows the property to operate on just one generator per day as opposed to two generators used in the past. As solar power consumption continues to be monitored, plans are being made to increase and optimize solar energy usage at the property.Surrounded by the crystal-clear waters of the Maldives, guests at Pullman Maldives are invited to join the Sea Grass Mapping Project. Sea grass plays a crucial role in keeping the marine environment healthy. The ecosystem provides shelter for small fish, protects the shores from erosion, and, most importantly, serves as a vital feeding ground for native sea turtles.As part of its Green Globe Certification sustainability program, the resort is conducting a three-phase Seagrass Mapping & Awareness Project. The project aims to highlight the ecological importance of seagrass meadows, which support marine life and absorb carbon. Commencing in July, Phase 1 involved seagrass identification and mapping with staff and guests. Phase 2, conducted during August and September, includes guest-involved snorkeling tours to collect data and promote awareness. Phase 3, in October, will feature a short documentary showcasing the project's findings. It is hoped that environmental efforts including this program will continue to preserve Maldivian sea life for generations to come.Pullman Maldives Maamutaa believes that every part of nature has value – that includes the humble coconut, even after the last sip of fresh coconut water is gone. That’s why the Coconut Masterpieces initiative was created – it’s a fun and meaningful way to turn what would have been waste into something wonderful. Locally grown coconuts are rescued from the bin, hand-painted by local artisans and transformed into unique colourful artworks. Guests can also add personal messages to their chosen coconuts. The success of Coconut Masterpieces is happily measured in the many bright smiles on guests’ faces as they head home carrying a little slice of paradise with them.ContactRoselynn Sudarsono (Rosie)Cluster Marketing & PR ManagerPullman Maldives Maamutaa &Mercure Maldives KooddooE. roselynn.sudarsono@accor.comT. +960 682 09 09WhatsApp. +62 812 3458 7637Gaafu Alifu Atoll, 20219Maamutaa IslandRepublic of MaldivesALL.ACCOR.COM – pullmanmaldivesmaamutaa.com – mercuremaldiveskooddoo.com

