Bioprosthetics Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company's Bioprosthetics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Bioprosthetics Market Through 2025?

There has been a significant growth in the bioprosthetics market size in the past few years. It is projected to expand from a worth of $5.72 billion in 2024 to an estimated $6.27 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include an increase in cardiovascular diseases, a rise in the need for minimally invasive surgeries, growth in the elderly population, development of healthcare infrastructure, and the escalating demand for tissue-based implants.

There's a strong potential for the bioprosthetics market size to significantly expand in the coming years. It's projected to ultimately reach a substantial value of $8.95 billion by 2029, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This growth over the duration of the forecast period can be associated with factors such as the increasing trend towards personalized treatment solutions, a rise in healthcare expenditures in developing economies, the extension of medical tourism, improved accessibility to sophisticated surgical facilities, and a greater emphasis on patient-focused care. Notable trends in the predicted period encompass progression in valve design technology, breakthroughs in tissue preservation methodologies, evolving minimally invasive implantation practices, advancements in biocompatible material innovations, and progress in the field of regenerative medicine.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Bioprosthetics Market?

The increase in cardiovascular disorders is anticipated to boost the bioprosthetics market's growth in the coming years. Cardiovascular disorders encompass a range of conditions impacting the heart and blood vessels, including coronary artery disease, heart failure, arrhythmias, congenital heart defects, and stroke. The surge in these diseases is partly attributed to the consumption of unhealthy food with high levels of saturated fats, salt, and sugar, resulting in obesity, hypertension, and elevated cholesterol levels. Bioprosthetics contribute to the treatment of cardiovascular disease by replacing damaged heart valves or blood vessels with biologically compatible implants, thereby improving heart function and minimizing the likelihood of complications. For example, as reported by the American Heart Association, a non-profit organization based in the US, there was a slight increase in overall deaths in the cardiovascular sector in January 2024, rising to 931,578, up by less than 3,000 from the previous year's total of 928,741. Consequently, the increase in cardiovascular diseases is fueling the growth of the bioprosthetics market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Bioprosthetics Market?

Major players in the Bioprosthetics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Medtronic Plc

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

• Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

• LivaNova PLC

• Artivion Inc.

• LifeNet Health Inc.

• TTK Healthcare Limited

• Corcym S.r.l.

What Are The Top Trends In The Bioprosthetics Industry?

Leading firms in the bioprosthetics domain are prioritizing the development of state-of-the-art technologies, such as cutting-edge tissue technologies to augment the longevity and efficacy of heart valve replacements. The innovative tissue technology comprises specialized treatments for bioprothetic materials, with the aim of reducing calcification and enhancing long-term functionality. As an illustration, the US-based medical device corporation, Edwards Lifesciences, in September 2022, unveiled their SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA valve post receiving approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This valve employs RESILIA tissue technology that treats bovine pericardial tissue with an anti-calcification process for longer durability. The SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA offers a novel, streamlined delivery system that aims to ease implantation and enhance procedural accuracy. This transcatheter heart valve, the only one in the U.S. to be stored dry, is designed for easy usage and to provide a five-year immunity from structural valve deterioration, potentially leading to prolonged clinical advantages.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Bioprosthetics Market

The bioprosthetics market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Allograft, Xenograft, Autograft

2) By Application: Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Wound healing, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Centers, Other End Users

Subsegment:

1) By Allograft: Cartilage Allograft, Tendon Allograft, Meniscus Allograft, Dental Allograft, Skin Allograft

2) By Xenograft: Porcine Heart Valve Xenograft, Bovine Heart Valve Xenograft, Porcine Dermis Xenograft, Bovine Pericardium Xenograft

3) By Autograft: Bone Autograft, Tendon Autograft, Skin Autograft, Cartilage Autograft

Global Bioprosthetics Market - Regional Insights

In the 2024 Bioprosthetics Global Market Report, North America emerged as the dominant region. It is projected that the fastest-growing region in the forecast period will be Asia-Pacific. The report includes coverage of diverse regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

